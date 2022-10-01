Ukraine war: Russian missiles kill 30 civilians in attack at border checkpoint

Body bags lie beside a convoy of cars that was hit by Russian missiles in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Leo Correa/AP

Russia has pounded Ukrainian cities with missiles, rockets and suicide drones, with one strike reported to have killed 30 civilians waiting in cars at a border checkppint.



Russian and western analysts meanwhile reported the imminent Ukrainian encirclement of the city of Lyman, which could open the path for Ukraine to push deep into one of the regions Russia is annexing.

Salvos of Russian strikes reported in four Ukrainian cities together amounted to the heaviest barrage Moscow has unleashed for weeks.

It follows analysts’ warnings that President Vladimir Putin is likely to dip more heavily into his dwindling stocks of precision weapons and step up attacks as part of a strategy to escalate the war to an extent that would shatter western support for Ukraine.

In the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, anti-aircraft missiles that Russia has repurposed as ground-attack weapons rained down on people who were waiting in cars to cross into Russian-occupied territory to bring family members back across the front lines, said the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

The general prosecutor’s office said 30 people were killed and 88 wounded.

Russian strikes were also reported in the city of Dnipro.

The regional governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, said at least one person was killed and five wounded by Iskander missiles that slammed into a transport company, destroying buses and damaging high-rise buildings.

In Mykolaiv, a Russian missile struck a high rise and wounded eight people, said the regional head, Vitaliy Kim.

Around the Black Sea port city of Odesa and the city of Mykolaiv, Russia launched Iranian-made suicide drones, some of which were shot down by air defences while others struck targets, the Ukrainian air force’s command said. It said Russia launched the drones from the Black Sea.

Russian-installed officials in Zaporizhzhia accused Ukrainian forces of carrying out the strike there on the humanitarian convoy, but provided no evidence.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called an emergency meeting yesterday of his National Security and Defence Council after the latest attacks.

He also sought to capitalise on anti-war sentiment in Russia by issuing a special video directed at Russia’s ethnic minorities, especially those in Dagestan, one of the country’s poorer regions in the North Caucasus.

“You do not have to die in Ukraine,” he said, wearing a black hoodie that read in English “I’m Ukrainian”, standing in front of a plaque in Kyiv memorialising what he called a Dagestani hero. He called on the ethnic minorities to resist mobilisation.