Ukraine war: ‘On Wednesday, we were out enjoying ourselves with our friends. Now we’re refugees’

Children in tears clutched their fathers, the younger ones unable to comprehend why they weren’t coming with them.

The older ones bade a solemn farewell, all too aware of the dangers the men faced having to stay behind on the Ukrainian side of the border.

Families fleeing Putin’s forces were yesterday confronted with the dreadful reality of having to leave husbands and fathers behind after all men over the age of 18 were barred from crossing the border; ordered to stay and join the war effort.

Just hours earlier, they had grabbed what they could carry on foot or squeeze into their cars, hoping to escape the imminent arrival of Russian troops. But they have told how, once there, dozens of families were separated by Ukrainian border guards, under martial law regulations.

The women and children bade a tearful farewell and crossed the border alone for the safety of Dorohusk, a small town near the transcontinental highway that runs from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to Lublin in eastern Poland.

“It was terrible, terrible,” said Tetiana Kiver, a teacher of English and Polish, whose husband, a technological worker in his 30s, was forced to leave her and their four-year-old daughter, Yeva, at the border and turn back.

With her younger brother Denis Danyliuk, who being just 16 was allowed to leave, Tetiana queued for hours until they were finally allowed to cross into Poland at 4am yesterday.

From there they drove to Dorohusk’s Suchodolski Palace cultural and community centre, transformed by the regional authorities into a centre for refugees. Similar scenes were being repeated along Poland’s border with Ukraine.

For Tetiana and her family, their new-found status of refugees came out of the blue. “We are all in shock. We didn’t imagine this kind of thing could happen in Europe in the 21st century,” she said. “Just on Wednesday evening we were with friends enjoying ourselves. Then the next morning, at around 7am, we were woken by a tremendous noise.”

That noise was the sound of Russian forces bombarding the military airfield close to Tetiana’s home town of Lutsk.

“People were panicking. The noise was awful, terrifying. We decided to leave, just taking what we could with us. But we only managed to grab a few coats and bags,” the 25-year-old said.

“We left our home so quickly. Now my daughter needs medicine because she is ill with a cough. I do not know what will happen.”

As she spoke, volunteers and council workers gave out emergency hampers of food and drink, while families like Tetiana’s waited to be told where their next destination will be.

Those with friends and family already living in Poland have been encouraged by the Polish government to join them as soon as possible, while those with no immediate links to the country are being dispersed to larger facilities, such as schools, hotels and gyms, where they can be temporarily looked after.

Inside the Suchodolski Palace – from where the border crossing with Ukraine is visible – children run around laughing. But others sit quietly, gazing up at adult faces for reassurance.

Paulina, a 24-year-old Polish psychologist employed by the regional authority to help the traumatised arrivals cope with the sudden upheaval, said: “The children are very upset and their parents are very afraid. Some of the children have heard bombs and guns and are very scared.

“Many are without their fathers and their mothers without their husbands, as the men are in the army or have been stopped from leaving.”

Artem (14) fled with his mother and a family friend and her three children, but they too were forced to leave the men behind.

The teenager’s father is a 52-year-old cultural exhibitions planner whose ill health excuses him from military service. But he has also been told to stay and “do as much as he can do” in his country’s defence.

“He had to stay because the men can’t leave,” he said. “I’m very worried about what will happen to him”

Artem’s family left their hometown of Liuboml at 6pm on Thursday in the hope of reaching Warsaw, where his brother is a student at the university.

But just to reach the border, normally a 40-minute journey, took several hours as long queues formed with hundreds trying to flee.

“We’ll go back when they say it’s safe. I don’t know when that will be, but I want to go back to my father as soon as I can.”

At least 50,000 Ukrainians have now crossed into neighbouring European countries, including 30,000 in Poland and 17,500 in Moldova, according to the UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency.

