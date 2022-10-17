Ukraine war: Moscow launches criminal probe into fatal attack on military training ground that left 11 dead

Friends on swings in the playground of a school destroyed by a Russian military strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Russia has opened a criminal investigation after gunmen shot dead 11 people at a military training ground near the Ukrainian border.

Russia’s RIA news agency, citing the defence ministry, said two gunmen opened fire with small arms during a training exercise, targeting personnel who had volunteered to fight in Ukraine.

RIA said the gunmen, whom it referred to as “terrorists”, were shot dead.

The incident in the south-western Belgorod region was the latest blow to Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine. It came a week after a blast damaged a bridge linking mainland Russia to Crimea, the peninsula it annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Russia’s defence ministry said the attackers were from a former Soviet republic, without elaborating. A senior Ukrainian official, Oleksiy Arestovych, said the two men were from the mainly Muslim Central Asian republic of Tajikistan and had opened fire on the others after an argument over religion.

“As a result of the incident at a shooting range in Belgorod region, 11 people died from gunshot wounds and another 15 were injured,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said, announcing the criminal investigation.

Some Russian independent media outlets reported that the number of casualties was higher than the official figures.

The governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said no local residents were among those killed or wounded.

Two witnesses later said they had seen Russian air-defence systems repelling air strikes in Belgorod.

Putin said on Friday that Russia should be finished calling up reservists in two weeks, promising an end to a divisive mobilisation in which hundreds of thousands of men have been summoned to fight in Ukraine and many have fled the country.

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, a strong Putin ally, said last week that his troops would deploy with Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, citing what he said were threats from Ukraine and the West.

The Belarusian defence ministry in Minsk said last night that just under 9,000 Russian troops would be stationed in Belarus as part of a “regional grouping” of forces to protect its borders.

Meanwhile, Russian forces shelled Ukrainian positions on several fronts yesterday, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said, with the targets including towns in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions. Russian forces were trying to advance on Bakhmut, where Ukrainian fighters have been defending amid heavy fighting in Donetsk region and in and around Avdiivka.

Ukrainian aircraft made more than 20 strikes on Russian positions, hitting 17 areas of troop and weapons concentrations, the General Staff said.

Fighting has been particularly intense this weekend in the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, and the strategically important Kherson province in the south, three of the four provinces Putin proclaimed as part of Russia last month.

Shelling by Ukrainian forces damaged the administration building in the city Donetsk, capital of the Donetsk region, the head of its Russian-backed administration said yesterday.

“It was a direct hit, the building is seriously damaged. It is a miracle nobody was killed,” said Alexei Kulemzin.

Russia’s defence ministry said yesterday its forces had repelled efforts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, inflicting what it described as significant losses.

Russia also said it was continuing air strikes on military and energy targets in Ukraine, using long-range precision-guided weapons.

In the city of Mykolaiv, residents queued yesterday – as they do every day – to fill water bottles at a distribution point after supplies were severed by fighting early in the war.

“This is not war, this is a war crime. War is when soldiers fight with each other, but when civilians are being fought, it’s a war crime,” said Vadym Antonyuk, a 51-year-old sales manager, as he stood in line.

A spokeswoman for Ukraine’s Southern Military Command said Russian forces were suffering severe shortages of equipment including ammunition as a result of the damage inflicted last weekend on the Crimea Bridge.

“Almost 75pc (of Russian military supplies in southern Ukraine) came across that bridge,” said Natalia Humeniuk.