A woman rides on a scooter near a destroyed Russian tank located on the main street Khreshchatyk as part of the celebration of the Independence Day Photo: Reuters/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine is marking 31 years of independence on today amid warnings of Russian attacks over the national holiday.

Kyiv broke away from the Soviet Union on this day more than three decades ago, but celebrations will be subdued because of the ongoing war with Russia.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said it was likely that Moscow would stage “repugnant…provocations” around the festivities, and urged people to respond to air raid sirens quickly.

"Russian provocations and brutal strikes are a possibility," he said in a statement.

"Please strictly follow the safety rules. Please observe the curfew. Pay attention to the air sirens. Pay attention to official announcements. And remember: we must all achieve victory together."

“We are fighting against the most terrible threat to our statehood and also at a time when we have achieved the greatest level of national unity,” he said on Tuesday night, on the eve of the holiday.

As a safety precaution, the city of Kyiv has banned public celebrations. However, in a show of defiance, burned-out Russian tanks were placed in the centre of the capital.

This year’s Independence Day coincides with the six-month mark of a war which has killed thousands of people and forced millions to flee Ukraine.

Since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on 24 February, at least 5,587 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 7,890 others wounded, according to the UN. The true death toll is likely to be much higher.

Residents of Kyiv woke up to air raid sirens as Ukraine observed its Independence Day.

A small number of residents gathered in Kyiv's central square, where destroyed Russian tanks and mobile artillery were put on display over the weekend, and the national anthem is played every day at 7am local time.

"I can't sleep at night because of what I see and hear about what is being done in Ukraine," a retiree who identified herself only by her first name, Tetyana, said, her voice shaking with emotion.

"This is not a war. It is the destruction of the Ukrainian people."

Wednesday's holiday commemorates Ukraine's 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

A car bombing outside Moscow on Saturday that killed the 29-year-old daughter of right-wing Russian political theorist Alexander Dugin heightened fears that Russia might intensify attacks on Ukraine this week.

Russian officials have blamed Ukraine for the death of Darya Dugina, a nationalist Russian TV commentator. The car bomb exploded after she had attended a patriotic festival with her father, who was widely believed to have been the intended target.

The Ukrainian government has denied any involvement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24.

Moscow's military encountered unexpectedly stiff Ukrainian resistance, and the six months of fighting has turned life in Ukraine upside down and sent shockwaves through the world economy.