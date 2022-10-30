Ukraine war is likely to shape the rest of the 21st century

That ancient Greek, Heraclitus, was surely correct when he wrote over 2,000 years ago that: “War is the father of all things.” No matter which way the Ukraine war ends, its outcome is likely to shape our future for the rest of this century.

If Russia is seen to win, authoritarian regimes worldwide will be emboldened, including Xi Jinping’s recently restated ambition to take Taiwan by force, if necessary. This possibility will move closer, as will a direct confrontation between the West and China.

If Ukraine wins, then Putin’s 20-year dictatorial reign is almost certainly over, and Russia will begin a new chapter of its history. It is hard to predict what form that will take, but its days as a superpower would surely be at an end.

The rhetoric of populist nationalism has enormous appeal for dictators of every political hue because it seems a cost-free and relatively risk-free way of maintaining their grip on power. However, it’s when they decide to act on their rhetoric that things can get out of control.

Waxing lyrical about a lost empire is one thing, but invading Ukraine in order to recreate one is quite a different matter. Nationalist fantasies and the real world are largely parallel universes that should never collide with each other — as Vladimir Putin is rapidly discovering.

At the moment, as Putin’s army loses ground daily, the battlefield momentum is with Ukraine. Incredibly, this is happening simultaneously on three fronts: Kharkiv in the north-east, Bakhmut in the centre, and Kherson in the south. In this context, Putin’s claim to have annexed regions of Ukraine from which his troops have been driven seems risible.

Kremlin spin can no longer hide the brutal battlefield realities from the Russian people. Even state TV’s relentless propaganda has recently given way to reports of Russian defeats and retreats. The head of the Russian Parliament’s Defence Committee, ex-general Andrey Kartapolov said recently: “We have to stop lying, our people aren’t stupid.”

For eight months there’s been a hot war raging between a western-armed Ukraine and a nuclear-armed Russia. This has been taking place in a European country whose neighbours are members of Nato.

This is a highly combustible set of circumstances in which escalation in any of a variety of directions is entirely possible. That might happen either intentionally or unintentionally — Russian missiles are, after all, notoriously inaccurate.

What the West does to assist Ukraine will greatly affect the final outcome of the war. But in war, the enemy also gets to have a say. As the reality of battlefield defeat finally dawns in Moscow, the question is: “Which way will Putin jump next?”​

The debate over whether he will or will not use nukes is set to continue. However, if Putin uses nuclear weapons, even tactical ones, the West would have no choice but to respond. The US government has warned this could lead to “catastrophic consequences”.

In such an eventuality, Russia would experience a massive degradation of its military capacity, one that would not be limited to the Ukrainian battlefield. Balancing nuclear horrors is known as “deterrence”. But for deterrence to work is has to be credible, and above all the consequences of transgression need to be clearly understood by both sides.

In the wake of Putin’s nuclear brinkmanship, which he insisted “is not a bluff”, this was forcefully conveyed to Russia by US national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

The fact the message had been conveyed “directly privately” to “very high levels” in Russia were the pivotal phrases that gave Sullivan’s statement its real impact. No one in Putin’s inner clique or the Russian high command would be under any illusions as to what that message meant.

It seems to have worked. Speaking at an international conference of foreign policy experts in Moscow on Thursday, Putin denied he had any intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, telling delegates: “We don’t need a nuclear strike on Ukraine, there’s no point either political, or military.” However, we may not be out of the nuclear woods yet.

It’s still unclear who blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines some weeks ago. Though the finger of suspicion points toward Russia, there’s no hard evidence. And, like the source of the Covid-19 virus, we may never know for sure.

If a similar “accident” were to damage one of the nuclear reactors at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, there might be similar confusion. With no clear evidence as to who was responsible, Ukraine and Russia would blame each other and the crazies on the left and right could blame the US.​

By any standards — including his own stated objectives, Putin’s invasion has been an unmitigated strategic disaster. Not only has he failed to “de-militarise” and “de-Nazify” Ukraine, he has caused the expansion of Nato (Sweden and Finland) and given the alliance a new lease of life.

More worryingly, as Putin fails on the battlefield a deeply disturbing pattern is now emerging. In using long-range missiles and Iranian kamikaze drones to target civilian electricity infrastructure across Ukraine, Putin has signalled yet again his willingness to commit war crimes to win the war.

The appointment of General Sergei Surovikin, who demolished towns across Syria, as the new head of Russian military operations in Ukraine does not bode well in this regard. Having miscalculated on every other aspect of the war, Putin has clearly decided to reduce Ukraine to rubble and to freeze its population into submission over the winter.

If this continues, a new wave of Ukrainian refugees will inevitably flood across Europe, putting even greater pressure on an already over-stretched accommodation system, including in Ireland.

Recently Micheál Martin delivered a very forthright condemnation of Putin’s bombing of civilians — one which surprised many of his European colleagues in its intensity.

It was no surprise to an Irish audience, though, as An Taoiseach’s record of condemning supporters of those who bomb innocent civilians on home soil is well known. He was merely extending his abhorrence of such war crimes to the international stage.

Throughout this conflict the far left has often unwittingly acted as Putin’s “useful idiots”. In the Dáil this week Paul Murphy made the facile argument that Ireland’s offer to train Ukrainians in de-mining techniques is the thin end of the wedge for our entry into Nato. Again, Mr Martin called out this nonsense: “It makes my blood boil.”