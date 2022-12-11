Ukraine war could spread into conflict between Nato and Russia, warns military alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg

There is a “real possibility” the war in Ukraine could spill over into a full-scale conflict between Nato and Russia, the head of the military alliance has warned.

“I fear that the war in Ukraine will get out of control, and spread into a major war between Nato and Russia,” Jens Stoltenberg, Nato secretary-general, said responding to a question about his greatest fears for the winter.

He told Norwegian broadcaster NRK on Friday that he was confident such a scenario could be avoided but that the threat was there.

“If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” he said.

To avoid a direct conflict, it is critical Nato leaves no room for Vladimir Putin to doubt its ability to defend its member states, he said, pointing to Nato’s increased presence in countries at the Eastern edge of the alliance.

“He knows it’s one for all and all for one,” he said. “Nato’s most important task is to prevent full-scale war in Europe and that is something we work on every single day.”

The former Norwegian prime minister emphasised the importance of continued military support for Ukraine but would not be drawn on the question of whether Nato member states should agree to provide more advanced, long-range offensive weaponry.

While some argue that such weapons are essential to help Ukraine bring the war to an end sooner, others worry that it could escalate the conflict and precipitate a direct confrontation between Nato states and Russia.

Mr Stoltenberg said: “I understand everyone who is tired of supporting Ukraine. I understand everyone who thinks that food prices and the electricity bills are far too high.

“But we have to pay a much higher price if our freedom and peace are threatened through Putin winning in Ukraine.” ​© Telegraph Media Group Ltd (2022)