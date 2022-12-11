| 0.3°C Dublin

Ukraine war could spread into conflict between Nato and Russia, warns military alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg

Jens Stoltenberg said Nato must leave no room for Vladimir Putin to doubt Nato's ability to defend its member states Expand

Jens Stoltenberg said Nato must leave no room for Vladimir Putin to doubt Nato's ability to defend its member states

Jessica Abrahams

There is a “real possibility” the war in Ukraine could spill over into a full-scale conflict between Nato and Russia, the head of the military alliance has warned.

I fear that the war in Ukraine will get out of control, and spread into a major war between Nato and Russia,” Jens Stoltenberg, Nato secretary-general, said responding to a question about his greatest fears for the winter.

