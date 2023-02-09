Ukraine war analysis: There is now no backing out of giving Kyiv the air power it needs for victory over Russia

Any meeting of world leaders that begins with a hug instead of a handshake suggests a relationship that transcends the geopolitical stage.

There is no doubt that, like he did with Boris Johnson, President Volodymyr Zelensky has grown close to Rishi Sunak as another British bastion of Ukraine’s quest for freedom from its Russian aggressor.

When the two men met in London yesterday, there was an apt degree of military precision to the statecraft employed to once again nudge the West into better equipping Ukraine against Vladimir Putin’s army.

No sooner had Mr Zelensky used his historic speech in Westminster Hall to call for “powerful English planes”, than Mr Sunak had ordered the UK Ministry of Defence to “investigate” what fighter jets Britain may be able to send to Ukraine.

Whether or not the British can actually supply planes – and which ones might be the most effective against Russia’s highly lethal network of ground-based surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems – remains a source of consternation.

But there was no doubting how carefully the sequence of manoeuvres had been choreographed.

Coming after Mr Sunak had pledged to train Ukrainian pilots on “Nato-standard” aircraft, the offensive – like the UK’s intervention on tanks – was designed to outflank the reluctant Americans and Germans.

Only last month a spokesman for Mr Sunak said it was not “practical” to supply aircraft such as the Typhoon and F-35 because training the Ukrainians to use them would take around 35 months.

But, speaking before Mr Zelensky’s visit, Mr Sunak had opened the door to the West finally providing air support by announcing an expansion in training “from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future”.

By agreeing to train Ukrainian pilots to fly something superior to the Soviet-era aircraft that are currently incapable of dropping the bombs needed to defeat the Russians, the UK has given allied neighbours less wiggle room to turn down the Ukrainian president’s repeated requests for more firepower.

Politically, Mr Sunak is caught in somewhat of a pincer movement – with Mr Zelensky leading the charge on the supply of “English planes” and Mr Johnson bringing up the rear by calling for the UK “to give the Ukrainians the extra equipment they need to defeat Putin and to restore peace to Ukraine”.

Yet Mr Sunak is now perfectly placed to use the war in eastern Europe to his own strategic advantage.

Mr Zelensky’s decision to visit the UK ahead of any EU country is already a major coup for post-Brexit “global” Britain.

If Mr Sunak also manages to convince the West to “finish the job”, as his predecessor put it, then he will be the 21st-century UK prime minister drawing parallels with Winston Churchill.