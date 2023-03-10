Ukraine: Wagner mercenary chief says Putin has ‘cut him off’

The head of Russian mercenary group Wagher, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of cutting him off over his call for resupplying arms and ammunition in the grinding battle in eastern Ukraine.

“To get me to stop asking for ammunition, all the hotlines to offices, to departments etc have been cut off from me. But the real humdinger is that they’ve also blocked agencies from making decisions [related to Wagner],” the private Russian military’s leader said on Telegram.