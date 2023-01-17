| -4.1°C Dublin

Ukraine urges speedier weapons deliveries from West to confront Russian pressure

  • Death toll rises to 40 from Russian strike on Dnipro apartments
  • Russian artillery pounding eastern towns, Ukraine says
  • Zelenskiy calls for faster weapons supply from West
Undated handout photo issued by Ministry of Defence (MoD) of a Challenger 2 tank Expand

Herbert Villarrga and Tom Balmforth

Ukraine urged the West to speed up its supply of weapons, with the city of Dnipro reeling from a Russian missile strike that killed at least 40 people in an apartment block and Ukrainian troops under increased pressure on the eastern front.

Ukraine's army General Staff said on Tuesday that Russia had launched more than 70 rocket attacks in the past 24 hours.

