Ukraine urges International Olympic Committee to ban Russian athletes from Paris Games

Nick Starkov

Ukraine has sent letters to companies that back the International Olympic Committee urging them to keep Russian athletes out of the Paris Olympic Games, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

Mr Zelensky has been spearheading a drive to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in the games under a neutral flag.

