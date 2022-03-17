| 11.6°C Dublin

‘Ukraine Take Shelter’ is giving hundreds of homes to refugees - it was built by a 19-year-old student

Ukraine Take Shelter allows refugees to connect with people from across the globe who can offer them temporary shelter after they were forced to flee their homes. Its 19-year-old founder speaks to Rachel Sharp

Avi Schiffmann pictured in front of a laptop showing his website Ukraine Take Shelter (Avi Schiffmann and Marco Burstein) Expand

Rachel Sharp

A Harvard University student is matching Ukrainian refugees fleeing their homes in the war-torn nation with people offering spare rooms or a couch to sleep on in their homes all around the world.

Avi Schiffmann, a 19-year-old neurophilosophy student, said that he launched the website Ukraine Take Shelter to help the more than two million Ukrainians who have so far escaped from Russia’s attack as they desperately try to find temporary places to stay.

