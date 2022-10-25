Ukraine suspects Russia of ‘preparing a terrorist act’ using nuclear materials from seized power plant

Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator said yesterday that Russian forces were performing secret work at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant – activity that could shed light on Russia’s claims that the Ukrainian military is preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu made an unsubstantiated allegation that Ukraine was preparing to launch a so-called dirty bomb.

Mr Shoigu levelled the charge over the weekend in calls to his British, French, Turkish and US counterparts.

Britain, France and the United States rejected it out of hand as “transparently false”.

Ukraine also dismissed Moscow’s claim as an attempt to distract attention from the Kremlin’s own alleged plans to detonate a dirty bomb, which uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste in an effort to sow terror.

Energoatom, the Ukrainian state enterprise that operates the country’s four nuclear power plants, said Russian forces have carried out secret construction work over the last week at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Russian officers controlling the area won’t give access to Ukrainian staff running the plant or monitors from the UN’s atomic energy watchdog that would allow them to see what the Russians are doing, Energoatom said yesterday.

Energoatom added it “assumes” the Russians “are preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored at” the plant.

It said there were 174 containers at the plant’s dry spent-fuel storage facility, each of them containing 24 assemblies of spent nuclear fuel.

“Destruction of these containers as a result of explosion will lead to a radiation accident and radiation contamination of several hundred square kilometres of the adjacent territory,” it said.

It called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to assess what was going on.

Russia was expected to press its case at the UN Security Council yesterday that Ukraine is preparing to use a “dirty bomb” on its own territory, an assertion dismissed by Western and Ukrainian officials as a pretext for escalating the war.

Moscow sent a letter detailing the allegations to the UN on Monday, and diplomats said Russia planned to raise the issue at a closed meeting with the Security Council.

“We will regard the use of the dirty bomb by the Kyiv regime as an act of nuclear terrorism,” Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and the Security Council in the letter, seen by Reuters.

Washington warned Russia there would be “severe consequences” for any nuclear use.

US president Joe Biden said yesterday that Russia would be making a serious mistake if it used a nuclear weapon.

“We’ve seen and heard no new evidence,” Britain’s deputy UN Ambassador James Kariuki said yesterday, referring to Russia’s “transparently false allegations”.

He added: “This is pure Russian misinformation of the kind we’ve seen many times before and it should stop.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov yesterday repeated Russia’s allegations and said the West was foolish to dismiss them. They follow hints from Russia that it might be forced to use a tactical nuclear weapon against Ukraine, whose president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the “dirty bomb” claim showed Moscow was planning such an attack and seeking to blame Kyiv.

With Ukrainian forces advancing into Russian-occupied Kherson province, threatening a major defeat for Moscow, Russian officials phoned their Western counterparts on Sunday and Monday to air their suspicions.

Russia has alleged that Kyiv has ordered two organisations to create a dirty bomb, an explosive device laced with radioactive material, without giving any evidence.

President Vladimir Putin has not spoken publicly about the “dirty bomb” allegations but yesterday said Russia needed to streamline decision-making in relation to what it calls its “special military operation” to rid its neighbour of extremists.

Speaking at the first meeting of a new coordination council to manage the government’s work on the home front, Putin said increased coordination of government structures and regions was necessary.