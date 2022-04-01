Ukraine sends convoy ofbuses to evacuate besieged and bombed city of Mariupol

Ukraine has sent dozens of buses to the devastated city of Mariupol to deliver aid and evacuate thousands of trapped residents, after Kyiv and Russia finally agreed on the opening of a humanitarian corridor.

Around 170,000 people are thought to still be stranded in the strategic Black Sea port city, which has been under constant bombardment and siege by Russian forces for more than a month.

The city has been described as “worse than hell” by some of those who escaped in their own cars under shelling and were interviewed by London Independent in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Several previous efforts to establish a ceasefire in Mariupol in order to evacuate civilians have collapsed, but Russia’s defence ministry said yesterday it was prepared to observe a ceasefire in the city, and Ukraine said 45 buses had been deployed from Zaporizhzhia.

“We received a message from the International Committee of the Red Cross that the Russian Federation confirms its readiness to open access for the humanitarian convoy to the city of Mariupol,” Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said yesterday.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that buses arrive in Mariupol today and pick up people who have not yet been able to get out of the city.”

Maksym Dotsenko, the head of the Ukrainian Red Cross, which is manning logistics on the ground for the evacuation convoy, later said that the buses had left Zaporizhzhia – a city around 200km west of Mariupol – and were en route. But last night there were still reported to be major logistical problems to resolve, including obtaining guarantees of safety, before the evacuation could begin.

“For logistics and security reasons, we’ll be ready to lead the safe passage operation tomorrow, Friday, provided all the parties agree to the exact terms,” a spokesperson said.

Lucile Marbeau, a spokesperson for the ICRC in Ukraine, said it hoped to lead a convoy into Mariupol this morning, taking two truck loads of aid for those who wish to stay in the besieged city. She said the trucks, which were still in Zaporizhzhia, contain enough basic medicines – from painkillers to antibiotics – for 2,000 people for three months. Also in the trucks are war-wound kits to treat up to 100 people injured by explosions and blasts.

“The ICRC team right now is pre-positioned in Zaporizhzhia to be ready to facilitate safe passage for civilians desperately wanting to flee Mariupol, and to bring in much-needed humanitarian aid for those who have decided to stay,” she said yesterday evening, adding: “We are ready to leave tomorrow morning and hope to lead this convoy.”

In an earlier statement, the ICRC had said: “For logistics and security reasons, we’ll be ready to lead the safe passage operation tomorrow, Friday, provided all the parties agree to the exact terms,” adding that “the lives of tens of thousands of people in Mariupol” were depending on it.

Zaporizhzhia has become the main reception point for those fleeing the coastal city. Those who managed to make it out of Mariupol alive told how they had spent the last four weeks living underground, only surfacing to make food on campfires. When water, electricity, mobile networks and heating were cut off, they were reduced to tapping their radiators for water, melting snow, drinking rainwater, or running through shelling to get to springs.

“More than 80pc of the city is completely destroyed. There must be thousands of dead. It’s too dangerous to even pull the bodies out from under the rubble to count them,” said Ruslan (39), who escaped Mariupol on Tuesday with his three-year-old daughter and wife after stumbling upon a Red Cross volunteer who had a car and was trying to find survivors.

He said his mother, sister and stepfather remain trapped in the city, as they were in an area known as the Left Bank, which has been hardest hit. He has not been able to get through to them since the second week of the war, which erupted when Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine on February 24.

“The shelling was too intense to even get to the surface to cook. We were cooking in the corridors of our home. I saw bodies ripped apart in front of my eyes; corpses lying on the ground for days,” Ruslan said, showing photos of his neighbourhood where missiles had demolished entire sides of buildings.

Mr Dotsenko of the Red Cross said the situation in the city was so dire it was “crucially important” that these buses be allowed to come through. “Past attempts at corridors have not worked,” he said, explaining these had come under shelling from Russian forces. “If this is successful, it will be the first proper evacuation from Mariupol.”

There are reports of hungry people eating stray dogs, and claims that Russia has committed a war crime in Mariupol in relation to the bombing of a theatre where thousands of civilians were sheltering. The UN has also claimed there was increasing evidence of mass graves within the city – a claim that was corroborated by more than a dozen witnesses. Russia has said it is not targeting civilians.

Survivors shared video footage and photos showing the devastating conditions in Mariupol. Drone footage also emerged yesterday to reveal the true extent of the damage, showing charred houses and the city’s skyline covered by white smoke. On Wednesday, Ukraine claimed Russian forces had struck a Red Cross warehouse in Mariupol amid intense shelling.

Mr Putin has said his troops will continue attacking the city until Ukrainian forces in Mariupol surrender.

While agreement on a humanitarian corridor is being seen as a positive sign, previous efforts to establish such routes have repeatedly collapsed, with fighting occurring during the agreed ceasefire time, making evacuation difficult.

Home to more than 430,000 people before the war, Mariupol has seen attacks on a maternity hospital, fire stations and homes.

(© Independent News Service)