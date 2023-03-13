| 11.5°C Dublin

Ukraine, Russia locked in brutal battle in Bakhmut as massive casualties mount

  • Ukrainian forces repel Bakhmut attacks - commander says
  • Wagner chief says Russian forces are advancing
  • River bisecting Bakhmut marks front line - British intelligence
  • Both sides report mounting enemy casualties
Himani Sarkar

Ukrainian forces faced relentless Russian attacks on Bakhmut in its eastern Donetsk region on Monday, with both sides reporting mounting enemy casualties as they battled across a small river that bisects the ruined town and now marks the front line.

The situation in the nearly deserted town was difficult, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces said, though adding that his forces were repelling all Russian attempts to capture it.

