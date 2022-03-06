Ukraine-Russia latest: Ukrainian city of Mariupol halts the evacuation of citizens for the second day in a row

Ukrainian women hold placards in solidarity with their compatriots after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India. Photo: REUTERS/ Anushree Fadnavis

The Ukrainian city of Mariupol has halted the evacuation of its citizens for the second day in a row, with authorities saying it was not possible due to Russian shelling.

Authorities said it would be “extremely dangerous” to proceed as planned on Sunday as the industrial port city remained under attack despite a temporary ceasefire agreement.

Plans to evacuate residents were also scrapped yesterday amid safety concerns.

In a separate development, Russia’s forces are firing rockets at a physics institute in Kharkiv which contains nuclear material and a reactor, Ukraine's national security service has claimed.

It claimed that Moscow’s forces are firing missiles from Grad launchers, which do not have precise targeting.

It’s the eleventh day of the war in Ukraine and it’s expected the number of refugees will reach 1.5m today.

The UN refugee agency estimated that the number of refugees could reach 4m by July,

A series of blasts were heard last night in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.

The mayor of Mariupol said it’s impossible to count the number of civilian deaths in the city.

It is currently encircled by Russian forces and has come under intense shelling.

The Ukrainian military said it has shot down 88 Russian aircraft and helicopters so far.

Its armed forces said they plan to conduct a number of defensive operations today in the Donetsk district, in Slobozhansky, and the city of Chernihiv.

Two ceasefires failed yesterday which would have allowed civilians in Mariupol and Volnovakha to flee.

Mariupol will try and evacuate citizens again today.

“From 12pm (10am Irish time) the evacuation of the civilian population begins,” city officials said in a statement, after another ceasefire was agreed with Russian-led forces surrounding the city.

People who’ve been able to escape Ukraine have spilled into neighbouring Poland, Romania, Slovakia and elsewhere.

Last night, in a televised address, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called on people in areas occupied by Russian troops to fight.

"We must go outside and drive this evil out of our cities," he said.

The mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, told Retuers “they’re destroying us”.

After working his way up from locomotive engineer at the local steelworks to senior management, he became mayor in 2015, hoping to help modernise the city even as Ukraine's conflict with Russia-backed separatists simmered on its doorstep.

"We were creating the conditions for people to have a comfortable life and dream for the future. And now they’re taking this future from us," he said.

"Right now I feel like they’re tearing away my heart and soul."

Visa and Mastercard yesterday said they were suspending operations in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, and that they would work with clients and partners to cease all transactions there.

Within days, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside of the country and any Visa cards issued outside of Russia will no longer work within the country, the company said.

"We are compelled to act following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed," Al Kelly, chief executive officer of Visa, said in a statement.

British military intelligence said today that Russian forces were targeting populated areas in Ukraine but the strength of resistance was slowing their advance.

"The scale and strength of Ukrainian resistance continues to surprise Russia," British military intelligence said in an update.

Russia has repeatedly denied that it is targeting civilian areas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched what he calls a "special military operation" on February 24, reiterated that he wanted a neutral Ukraine that had been "demilitarised" and "denazified," and likened Western sanctions "to a declaration of war," adding: "Thank God it has not come to that."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to set out a six-point plan today, which he hopes global counterparts will accept, as Russian leader Vladimir Putin moved the goalposts over the West’s engagement in the conflict in Ukraine.

Mr Johnson said that “it is not future historians but the people of Ukraine who will be our judge” over how the world reacts to Mr Putin’s “hideous, barbarous assault”.

Ahead of a swathe of meetings in coming days, Mr Johnson said: “Putin must fail and must be seen to fail in this act of aggression.

“It is not enough to express our support for the rules-based international order – we must defend it against a sustained attempt to rewrite the rules by military force.”

More than 64 people have been detained at anti-war protests in Russia's Far East and eastern Siberia, OVD-Info protest monitor said.

The monitoring group said people were detained at protests in the Russian Pacific port city of Vladivostok and the Siberian city of Irkutsk.

Meanwhile, at least 1,015 people were detained today at protests across Russia against Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, according to the according to the OVD-Info project - an independent Russian human rights monitoring group.

Protests were held in 29 cities including the Russian Pacific port city of Vladivostok and the Siberian city of Irkutsk, the group said.

With reporting from Reuters.