Ukraine said its forces had recaptured villages from Russian troops north and northeast of Kharkiv, pressing a counter-offensive that could signal a shift in the war's momentum and jeopardise Russia's main advance.

Tetiana Apatchenko, press officer for the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, the main Ukrainian force in the area, confirmed that Ukrainian troops had recaptured the settlements of Cherkaski Tyshky, Ruski Tyshki, Borshchova and Slobozhanske, in a pocket north of Kharkiv in recent days.

Yuriy Saks, an adviser to Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said the successes were pushing Russian forces out of range of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, which has been under perpetual bombardment since the war began.

"The military operations of the Ukrainian armed forces around Kharkiv, especially north and northeast of Kharkiv, are sort of a success story," Saks told said. "The Ukrainian army was able to push these war criminals to a line beyond the reach of their artillery."

The counterattack could signal a new phase in the war, with Ukraine now going on the offensive after weeks in which Russia mounted a massive assault without making a breakthrough.

By pushing back Russian forces who had occupied the outskirts of Kharkiv since the start of the invasion, the Ukrainians are moving into striking distance of the rear supply lines sustaining the main Russian attack force further south.

"They're trying to cut in and behind the Russians to cut off the supply lines, because that's really one of their (the Russians') main weaknesses," said Neil Melvin of the RUSI think-tank in London.

"Ukrainians are getting close to the Russian border. So all the gains that the Russians made in the early days in the northeast of Ukraine are increasingly slipping away."

The setbacks near Kharkiv deal a blow to Moscow's war plans at precisely the moment when Western capitals believe President Vladimir Putin had been hoping to announce a major victory for a holiday marking the end of World War Two.

On Monday, Putin presided over a huge Red Square military parade for Victory Day. Western countries had worried that, in the absence of major battlefield success to announce, he might instead order a nationwide mobilisation. In the event, he did neither - exhorting Russians to keep fighting but giving no indication about his further strategy.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Tuesday Washington believes Russia still plans for a long war, aiming to capture more of Ukraine than just the eastern Donbas region that has been the main focus of its assault this month.

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited Ukraine on Tuesday and toured Bucha, the suburb north of Kyiv where Russian forces left behind hundreds of corpses of civilians when they withdrew at the start of April. She said the killers must be punished.

"That is what we owe to the victims," she said. "And these victims, you can feel that here very intensely, these victims could have been us."

Baerbock was the first German cabinet minister to visit Ukraine since the start of the war, days or weeks after visits by senior officials from other Western countries. Kyiv has rebuked the Berlin government for being slow to disavow years of economic ties with Russia.

In Odesa, firefighters battled blazes until the early hours of Tuesday after seven Russian missiles hit a shopping centre and depot on Monday. One person was killed and five people were injured, Ukraine's armed forces said. The missile strikes interrupted talks between European Council President Charles Michel and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

It comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country’s biggest patriotic holiday without even uttering the word “Ukraine”.

Whatsapp European Council President Charles Michel and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Smyhal wait inside a bomb shelter amid air raid sirens, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Odesa, Ukraine May 9, 2022. Dario Pignatelli/European Union/Handout via REUTERS

The Russian leader oversaw a Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square on Monday, watching as troops marched in formation and military hardware rolled past in a celebration of the Soviet Union’s role in the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany.

Many Western analysts had expected Mr Putin to use the holiday to trumpet some kind of victory in Ukraine or announce an escalation, but he did neither. Instead, he sought to justify the war again as a necessary response to what he portrayed as a hostile Ukraine.

“The danger was rising by the day,” Mr Putin said. “Russia has given a pre-emptive response to aggression. It was forced, timely, and the only correct decision.”

Whatsapp European Council President Charles Michel and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal visit the site where a residential building has been damaged by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Odesa, Ukraine May 9, 2022. Ukrainian Governmental Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

With the conflict grinding through its 11th week, he steered clear of battlefield specifics, failing to mention the potentially pivotal battle for the vital southern port of Mariupol.

Meanwhile, on the ground, intense fighting raged in Ukraine’s east. And Russian forces sought to end the resistance of Ukrainian defenders making their last stand at a steel plant in Mariupol.

Mr Putin has long bristled at Nato’s creep eastward into former Soviet republics. Ukraine and its Western allies have denied the country posed any threat.

After unexpectedly fierce resistance forced the Kremlin to abandon its effort to storm Kyiv over a month ago, Moscow’s forces have concentrated on capturing the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial region.

But the fighting there has been a back-and-forth, village-by-village slog, and analysts had suggested Mr Putin might use his holiday speech to present the Russian people with a victory amid discontent over the country’s heavy casualties and the punishing effects of Western sanctions.

Others suggested he might declare the fighting a war, not just a “special military operation”, and order a nationwide mobilisation, with a call-up of reserves, to replenish the depleted ranks for an extended conflict.

In the end, he gave no signal as to where the war is headed or how he might intend to salvage it. Specifically, he left unanswered the question of whether or how Russia will marshal more forces for a continuing war.

As Mr Putin laid a wreath in Moscow, air raid sirens echoed again in the Ukrainian capital. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared in his own Victory Day address that his country would eventually defeat the Russians.

“Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine,” he said in a video. He added: “We are fighting for freedom, for our children, and therefore we will win.”