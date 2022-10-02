Ukraine retakes key eastern city of Lyman as Russian army again forced into retreat

Relatives of Ukrainian POWs attend a rally demanding to speed up their release from a Russian captivity

Russia admitted it had withdrawn from the key eastern city of Lyman yesterday, in the face of “significant superiority in forces and means”, handing Ukraine another major battlefield victory.

Video posted online yesterday shows Ukrainian troops entering the city in the north of Donetsk, a region that Vladimir Putin illegally annexed just the day before.

In the footage, two grinning Ukrainian soldiers are seen raising the country’s blue and yellow flag by the welcome sign at the entrance to the city. “October 1. We’re unfurling our state flag and establishing it on our land. Lyman will be Ukraine,” one of the soldiers says, standing on the bonnet of a military vehicle.

Russia’s defence ministry announced that its troops had withdrawn “to more advantageous lines” to avoid encirclement in Lyman, which had been a logistics and transport hub for Russian forces in the occupied Donbas region.

It claimed without evidence that it had inflicted heavy casualties on advancing Ukrainian forces by launching “massive fire strikes” against them.

But it also admitted that Ukraine had gained the upper hand. “Despite the losses suffered, the enemy, having a significant superiority in forces and means, introduced reserves and continued the offensive,” it said.

The announcement came a day after Putin proclaimed that Donetsk and three other Ukrainian regions were now part of Russia “forever”.

“I want to say this to the Kyiv regime and its masters in the West: People living in Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are becoming our citizens forever,” he boasted in Red Square.

But the humiliating defeat 1,000 km south of Moscow prompted Putin’s loyal footsoldier Ramzan Kadyrov to urge an intensification of the war.

“More drastic measures should be taken, including the declaration of martial law in [Russia’s] border regions and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons,” said Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechen republic.

Expand Close Relatives of Ukrainian POWs attend a rally demanding to speed up their release from a Russian captivity / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Relatives of Ukrainian POWs attend a rally demanding to speed up their release from a Russian captivity

Kadyrov, who has been critical of Russia’s progress in its invasion, blamed the defeat on local commander Colonel General Sergei Lapin.

“The Colonel General deployed mobilised fighters of the LPR [Luhansk People’s Republic] and other units near Lyman, but did not provide them with the necessary communications, co-ordination and ammunition supplies,” Kadyrov said, accusing the general of being “nowhere near” his troops.

Ukraine’s victory at Lyman undermines Putin’s goal of capturing the industrial Donbas region, said Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesman for Ukraine’s eastern forces.

“Lyman is important because it is the next step towards the liberation of the Donbas. It is an opportunity to go further to Kreminna and Sievierodonetsk, and is psychologically very important.”

Moscow used Lyman as a transport hub and its recapture represented Kyiv’s biggest victory since a major counteroffensive in the north-eastern Kharkiv region last month.

The Ukrainian military claimed to have encircled thousands of the Kremlin’s troops in Lyman — using loudspeakers to broadcast messages calling on surrounded soldiers to surrender.

Cherevatyi said that previously there were “around 5,000 to 5,500” Russian troops in the area, but military action could have “reduced” their numbers. It is not known what has happened to the soldiers. At least one Russian convoy withdrawing from the city was destroyed by Ukrainian forces, according to video shared online.

“Russian convoy was trying to get out of encirclement unsuccessfully, taking their looted things with them,” said Ukrainian government adviser Anton Gerashchenko, who shared the video on his Telegram channel.

Pro-Moscow military bloggers claimed that Russian forces had withdrawn in a planned retreat.

“It became obvious that a decision had been made to withdraw troops and withdraw from Lyman,” wrote one blogger on Telegram.

A day after he hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories, Kadyrov bemoaned the string of battlefield losses.

“Yesterday there was a parade in Izyum, today a flag in Lyman, and what tomorrow? Everything would be fine if it weren’t so bad.”

© Telegraph Media Group Ltd (2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]