Ukraine reports more exploding drone attacks by Russia

An emergency worker walks in front of a damaged hotel following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine Expand

Russia has deployed multiple drones overnight to attack parts of Ukraine and dozens were shot down, Ukrainian officials said, after a series of attacks through the weekend that killed three civilians on New Year's Eve.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said 40 exploding drones "headed for Kyiv" overnight, according to air defence forces, and all of them were destroyed.

