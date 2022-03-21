A firefighter works at the site of a bombing at a shopping centre in Kyiv as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. Picture: Reuters

Rescuers work at the site of a shopping mall damaged by an airstrike in Kyiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues. Picture: Reuters

A Ukrainian serviceman stands outside a bunker on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: AP

A child sits on the shoulders of a man near a building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

A rescuer reacts inside a shopping mall in Kyiv damaged by an airstrike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues. Picture: Reuters

Ukrainian officials have rejected a Russian demand that their forces in the besieged strategic port city of Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags in exchange for safe passage out.

Russia has been barraging the encircled southern city on the Sea of Azov, hitting an art school sheltering some 400 people only hours before offering to open two corridors out of the city in return for the capitulation of its defenders, according to Ukrainian officials.

Fighting for Mariupol has continued to be intense, even as the Russian offensive in other areas has floundered to the point where Western governments and analysts see the broader conflict grinding into a war of attrition.

Ukrainian officials rejected the Russian proposal for safe passage out of Mariupol even before Moscow's 5am (3am Dublin) deadline for a response came and went.

"There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk told the news outlet Ukrainian Pravda. "We have already informed the Russian side about this."

Mariupol Mayor Piotr Andryushchenko also rejected the offer shortly after it was made, saying in a Facebook post he did not need to wait until the morning deadline to respond and cursing at the Russians, according to the news agency Interfax Ukraine.

Russian Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev had offered two corridors - one heading east toward Russia and the other west to other parts of Ukraine. He did not say what action Russia planned to take if the offer was rejected.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said authorities in Mariupol could face a military tribunal if they sided with what it described as "bandits", the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Previous bids to allow residents to evacuate Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities have failed or have been only partially successful, with bombardments continuing as civilians sought to flee.

Tearful evacuees from the devastated city have described how "battles took place over every street".

‘Forced to go to Russia’

The Ukrainian government yesterday said thousands of Mariupol residents are being “forcibly taken” against their will across the border to remote Russian towns as the invading forces strengthened their grip on the besieged port.

The city’s mayor Vadym Boichenko, said the deportations echoed historic transportations.

“What the occupiers are doing today is familiar to the older generation, who saw the horrific events of World War II, when the Nazis forcibly captured people,” he said in a statement.

“It is hard to imagine that in the 21st century people can be forcibly taken to another country.”

Huge explosion in Kyiv residential district

Shelling in a Kyiv neighborhood has devastated a shopping centre, leaving a flattened ruin still smouldering Monday morning in the midst of high-rise towers.

Emergency services reported at least eight people were killed by the overnight shelling in the residential and shopping district near the city centre late Sunday. The force of the explosion shattered every window in the high-rise next door and twisted their metal frames.

In the distance, the sound of artillery rang out as firefighters picked their way through the destruction in the densely populated Podil district.

The UK’s military intelligence said on Monday that Russian forces advancing towards Ukraine’s capital Kyiv from the north-east have stalled and the bulk of it remains more than 25 kilometres from the centre of the city.

In a statement, the ministry of defence said: “Heavy fighting continues north of Kyiv.”

“Russian forces advancing on the city from the north-east have stalled. Forces advancing from the direction of Hostomel to the north-west have been repulsed by fierce Ukrainian resistance.”

“The bulk of Russian forces remain more than 25 kilometres from the centre of the city,” according to military intelligence.

“Despite the continued lack of progress, Kyiv remains Russia’s primary military objective and they are likely to prioritise attempting to encircle the city over the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, the surrounded southern city of Mariupol has been shattered by bombardment and has had no power, water, or food deliveries for three weeks as Russia tried to seize the port city of nearly half-a-million people.

Its forces entered the city centre over the weekend and appeared to be taking control of the battered but strategically important city.

Ahead of the latest offer, a Russian air strike hit the school where some 400 civilians had been taking shelter and it was not clear how many casualties there were, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address early on Monday.

"They are under the rubble, and we don't know how many of them have survived," he said.

The fall of Mariupol would allow Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine to link up.

But Western military analysts say that even if the surrounded city is taken, the troops battling a block at a time for control there may be too depleted to help secure Russian breakthroughs on other fronts.

Ukrainians "have not greeted Russian soldiers with a bunch of flowers", Mr Zelensky told CNN, but with "weapons in their hands".

Three weeks into the invasion, the two sides now seem to be trying to wear the other down, experts say, with bogged down Russian forces launching long-range missiles at cities and military bases as Ukrainian forces carry out hit-and-run attacks and seek to sever their supply lines.

Israel speech

On Sunday, the Ukrainian president likened Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to Hitler’s “final solution” as he attacked Israel’s “indifference” towards Kyiv in an address to the country’s MPs.

Volodymyr Zelensky, whose family lost relatives during the Holocaust, told the Knesset in a video address: “Listen to what the Kremlin is saying, they’re using the same terminology as the Nazi party. It’s a tragedy.

“When they sought to destroy all of Europe, they didn’t want to leave any one of you... they called it the ‘final solution’ to the Jewish question. I’m sure you will never forget it. What are they saying now in Moscow?

“They are using the same words, the same terminology, ‘the final solution’, but now they direct it at us.”

Israel has cautiously adopted a line of neutrality on the conflict in Ukraine, citing its need for ties with both Moscow and Kyiv, and looking to maintain links with Russian troops in neighbouring Syria.

One in nine people in Israel has ancestral links to the Soviet Union. “What is it? Indifference? Political calculation? Mediation without choosing sides?” Mr Zelensky asked.

He urged Israeli MPs to drop their neutral stance and supply Kyiv with an Iron Dome defence system to protect civilians from Russian air strikes.

‘Let it Go’

Meanwhile, a seven-year-old Ukrainian girl who went viral for singing Let It Go in a Kyiv bomb shelter has performed live in Poland, The Standard has reported.

Amelia Anisovych was recorded performing the song from Disney film Frozen, while sheltering from a Russian attack, in a video that has since attracted millions of views.

Amelia is now in Poland with her grandmother and siblings after fleeing Ukraine amid the country’s ongoing war.

She took to the stage on Sunday night to perform the Ukrainian national anthem in front of thousands of people at the Atlas Arena in ÅódÅº.

The concert, titled “Together with Ukraine”, saw some of the biggest names in Ukraine and Poland perform in aid of Polish Humanitarian Action.

The stars in attendance included Daria Zawialow, Igo, Dagadana, Jerry Heil and Marcin Wyrostek.

Amelia earlier told BBC Breakfast she wanted to thank people who “enjoyed my singing”.

She said: “I practise singing every day in the morning, afternoon and evening... it has always been my dream to sing.”

The video was originally shared online by Marta Smekhova who was also in the bunker.

She said the heartfelt performance stunned everyone... “from the first word, there was complete silence… everyone listened to a song by this girl who was just beaming light”.

Actress Idina Menzel – who played Elsa, the character who performs the song in the film Frozen – saw the video and tweeted: “We see you. We really, really see you”.