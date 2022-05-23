Ukraine rejects ceasefire and refuses to concede any territory

Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or any territorial concessions to Moscow as Russia stepped up its attacks in the east and south, pounding the Donbas and Mykolaiv regions with air strikes and artillery fire.

Kyiv’s stance has become increasingly uncompromising in recent weeks as Russia experienced military setbacks while Ukrainian officials worry they may be pressed to sacrifice land for a peace deal.

“The war must end with the complete restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said yesterday.

Polish president Andrzej Duda offered Warsaw’s backing, telling lawmakers in Kyiv yesterday that the international community had to demand Russia’s complete withdrawal and that sacrificing any of it would be a “huge blow” to the entire West.

“Worrying voices have appeared, saying that Ukraine should give in to president Vladimir Putin’s demands,” said Mr Duda, the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament in person since Russia’s February 24 invasion. “Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future.”

Speaking to the same parliamentary session, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky renewed a plea for stronger economic sanctions against Moscow.

“Half-measures should not be used when aggression should be stopped,” he said.

Shortly after both finished speaking, an air raid siren was heard in the capital, a reminder that the war raged on, even if its front lines were now hundreds of kilometres away.

Russia is currently waging a major offensive in Luhansk, one of two provinces in Donbas, after ending weeks of resistance by the last Ukrainian fighters in the strategic southeastern port of Mariupol.

The heaviest fighting focused on the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said.

The cities form the eastern part of a Ukrainian-held pocket that Russia has been trying to overrun since mid-April after failing to capture Kyiv and shifting its focus to the east and south of the country.

Russia’s defence ministry said yesterday its forces had used air strikes and artillery on Ukrainian command centres, troops and ammunition depots in Donbas and the Mykolaiv region in the south.

Russian-backed separatists already controlled parts of Luhansk and neighbouring Donetsk before the invasion, but Moscow wants to seize the remaining Ukrainian-held territory in the region.

Ukraine’s lead negotiator, Zelensky adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, ruled out any territorial concessions and rejected calls for an immediate ceasefire, saying it meant Russian troops would stay in occupied territories, which Kyiv could not accept.

“The Russian forces must leave the country and, after that, the resumption of the peace process will be possible,” Mr Podolyak said at the weekend, referring to calls for an immediate ceasefire as “very strange”.

Concessions would backfire because Russia would use the break in fighting to come back stronger, he said.

Recent calls for an immediate ceasefire have come from US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and Italian prime minister Mario Draghi.

The end of fighting in Mariupol, the biggest city Russia has captured, gave Putin a rare victory after a series of setbacks.

The last Ukrainian forces holed up Mariupol’s steelworks had surrendered, Russia claimed on Friday.

While Ukraine has not confirmed a full withdrawal, the commander of one of the units in the factory said in a video that Ukraine’s military command had ordered the troops there to stand down.