Ukraine recaptures territory equivalent to the size of Denmark as Russian forces struggle to make most of gains

Russian units have lost an area of captured land larger than Denmark since Moscow’s deepest advance into Ukraine, according to military analysts.

It comes as the invading army struggles to turn territorial gains into operation successes.

The Kremlin’s forces have made little progress in recent months, after its troops were forced back from Kyiv in the early weeks of the war.

Vladimir Putin’s troops have only managed to seize an area the size of Andorra – about 1pc of what they have lost – in the last 39 days, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US-based think tank, suggests.

Russian forces have lost an estimated 17,375 square miles of Ukrainian land since March 21. Meanwhile, analysis by the ISW suggests the army has gained about 174 square miles of territory since July 16.

It came as Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defence minister, told a conference that Russian forces had deliberately slowed down their offensive operations in Ukraine to reduce civilian casualties. Despite the apparent slowdown, Mr Shoigu insisted that Russia’s invasion was going according to plan and its forces would achieve their objectives.

Russia’s ministry of defence has stated it still intends to topple the Ukrainian government despite its withdrawal from Kyiv, to focus on the eastern Donbas region.

The ISW said Mr Shoigu had made his remarks in an attempt to excuse the failings of Russian forces in Ukraine.

“Shoigu’s statement may also represent an attempt by the Russian MoD to set information conditions to explain and excuse the negligible gains Russian forces have made in Ukraine in the last six weeks,” the think tank said.

“Russian forces are unable to translate limited tactical gains into wider operational successes, and their offensive operations in eastern Ukraine are culminating.”

Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukraine’s defence minister, has said he expects “good news from the frontlines” before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the French oil giant TotalEnergies has helped fuel the Russian fighter jets that have bombed Ukrainian civilians, including the victims of the Mariupol theatre airstrike, according to a French media investigation.

Le Monde claims that throughout the invasion, gas condensate, a liquid similar to crude oil, has been sent from the Termokarstovoye field in Siberia – part-owned by TotalEnergies – to a refinery and converted to kerosene to fuel Russian warplanes.

The French newspaper said the revelation was embarrassing not just for TotalEnergies but for Emmanuel Macron, the French president, who has resisted opposition calls to tax the French firm’s record “superprofits” of $5.7bn in the second quarter of 2022 – profits that have been attributed partly to rising petrol prices linked to the war in Ukraine.

Using information compiled by the international NGO Global Witness and data obtained from London Stock Exchange business Refinitiv, Le Monde was able to track the shipment of kerosene from the Omsk refinery to two Russian air force bases, Morozovsk and Malshevo, each housing a squadron of Sukhoi combat aircraft.

Jets from these bases took part in bombardments of civilian areas, including the Mariupol theatre attack on March 16, which Amnesty International called a “proven war crime”. It is estimated that 600 civilians were killed in the attack. They are also believed to have taken part in a March 3 strike on Chernihiv, near Kyiv, that killed 47 civilians.

TotalEnergies is the only major Western oil group to have refused to end operations in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine in February.

The company insists it only exports Russian gas, which is not currently under EU embargo. Gas condensate is not deemed oil, even though it can be converted into kerosene.

