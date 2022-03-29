Ukraine publishes identities of hundreds of alleged Russian spies in Europe

Daniel Craig as James Bond. One of the alleged spies' Skype address includes the phrase JamesBond007 as well as 'DB9' which refers to Bond's Aston Martin

Ukraine has released a list exposing what it claims are the identities of more than 600 Russian spies, including one who appears to fancy himself as James Bond, in an effort to embarrass Moscow.

The list of 620 agents working for Russia’s FSB security agency, who are meant to stay in the shadows, exposes their passports, phone numbers and even their drinking habits.

One alleged FSB agent, according to the list, has a Skype address which includes the phrase “jamesbond007” as well as the characters “DB9,” referring to Bond’s Aston Martin.

Another agent is said to have a taste for “premium cars”, while a third is a heavy drinker who “systematically violates traffic regulations”.

However, Ukrainian officials also accused the spies of being involved in “criminal” activity in Europe, without giving further details.

It raises the prospect that some of the people identified on the list are working as spies in Britain.

The entries for each spy contained their date and place of birth, passport number, their “registration address” and in some cases licence plate numbers and details on their finances.

A handful of entries include the spy’s home address, even their flat number. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

