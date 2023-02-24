| 5.8°C Dublin

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky pledges push for victory over Russia this year on war anniversary

Close

Independent.ie Newdesk

Ukraine’s president has pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the sombre first anniversary of the Russian invasion that changed their lives.

As dawn broke on a day of commemorations and defiance, president Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that Ukrainians had proven themselves to be “invincible” in what he called “a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity”.

