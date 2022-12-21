Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky in daring visit to his troops on frontline at Bakhmut

Ukraine’s resistance in Bakhmut is “breaking” the Russian military, said Volodymyr Zelensky as he made a surprise visit to the frontline city.

The Ukrainian president rallied his troops in the city in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region and handed out awards for their bravery in what has become the conflict’s bloodiest campaign.

Mr Zelensky’s daring visit to battle-scarred Bakhmut came as Vladimir Putin made a rare admission that his invasion was not going to plan and the situation in Russian-held areas had become “extremely difficult”.

The brutal, attritional, trench fighting over Bakhmut, which straddles a road that offers Moscow a route for further attacks into Donbas, has become the centre of the war in Ukraine.

For months, Ukrainian forces defending Bakhmut have been pummelled by artillery barrages and ground assaults, spearheaded by mercenaries from the infamous Wagner Group.

Mr Zelensky praised the bravery of the soldiers caught up in the horrific conditions.

“Since May, the occupiers have been trying to break our Bakhmut but time goes by and Bakhmut is breaking not only the Russian army but also the Russian mercenaries who come to replace the wasted army of the occupiers,” Mr Zelensky said, according to the Ukrainian broadcaster Freedom TV.

In the battle for Bakhmut, both Moscow and Kyiv have sustained significant casualties, with sometimes hundreds killed or wounded each day.

Ukraine’s armed forces yesterday claimed Russia had lost 99,230 troops since the start of the war on February 24 – a figure that could not be verified.

However, in a rare admission of his military failures, Putin acknowledged the perilous situation faced by his forces in parts of Ukraine that the Kremlin has claimed to have annexed.

“The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, is extremely difficult,” the Russian president told security service members.

Despite the claimed annexations of the four territories, Russia does not have total military control over a single one of the regions.

The Russian military’s tactics also came under fire from Igor Girkin, a former officer in the FSB security service who led pro-Russian forces in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Girkin labelled Russia’s strategy to capture Bakhmut – which includes sending ill-equipped troops on suicide missions to attack Ukrainian prepared positions – as “idiotic”. He said: “What will happen next [after a potential Russian capture of Bakhmut]? It’s chewing through the enemy’s defences according to the World War One model.”

Mr Zelensky’s latest visit to the front came as Ukrainian troops were said to have successfully driven out enemy forces from positions on the edge of Bakhmut.

He has made a number of visits close to the fighting, usually to raise Ukraine’s yellow and blue flag over recaptured towns such as the southern city of Kherson or Izyum in the northeast.

Meanwhile, Putin has ordered Russia’s intelligence network to step up surveillance inside Russia to hunt down “traitors, spies and saboteurs”.

The move follows a series of mystery attacks on military bases and ammunition dumps in the country. Russia has also seen a number of blazes ripping through shopping malls, factories and other facilities in recent months.

The Russian president also conceded that spy agencies working in occupied parts of Ukraine were “having a hard time” as “the situation in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is highly complex”.

Local collaborators as well as Russian officials sent to work in the occupied areas have been targeted by numerous bombings carried out by suspected Ukrainian resistance fighters.

Putin said: “We need to resolutely suppress activities of foreign intelligence agencies and promptly uncover traitors, spies and saboteurs”, while the “emergence of new threats” increases the need for greater intelligence activity from the FSB.

Putin instructed the FSB to maximise its “use of the operational, technical and personnel potential” to tighten control of the society.

His remarks come amid a witch hunt that has seen random Russians, as well as scientists involved in international research, convicted of spying.