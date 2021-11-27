Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy claims country has uncovered Russia-linked coup

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the country has uncovered a plot for an attempted coup that involves people in Russia.

Mr Zelenskiy did not accuse the Russia government of playing a role in the coup attempt but warned of a wider threat of military escalation from Moscow, and said Ukraine would be prepared.

“We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation – we have big internal challenges,” Mr Zelenskiy told a press conference.

“I received information that a coup d’etat will take place in our country on December 1-2.”

The Kremlin said it had no plans to take part in an alleged coup plot against Mr Zelenskiy and that Moscow did not undertake acts of that kind.

Tensions are growing between the two countries, raising fears that a long-running conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists could erupt into renewed open warfare.

“We are in full control of our borders and are fully prepared for any escalation,” Mr Zelenskiy said.

The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence last week said Russia had more than 92,000 troops massed around Ukraine’s borders and was preparing for an attack by the beginning of February.

Ukraine, which wants to join Nato, received a large consignment of US ammunition and missiles earlier this year, prompting criticism from Moscow.

Speaking at the press conference, Mr Zelenskiy said Ukraine had audio recordings as evidence of the coup plot that featured Russian speakers and mentioned the country’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov.

“I believe (Akhmetov) is being dragged into the war against Ukraine. This will be a big mistake, because you cannot fight against your people,” said Mr Zelenskiy, who did not reveal more details.

Mr Akhmetov could not be reached for comment.

Volodymyr Fesenko, chairman of the Penta Centre of Applied Political Studies, said the timing was interesting given that protests have been scheduled near the president’s office in Kiev for December 1.

The rally was planned after opposition politician Oleh Liashko hinted that Mr Zelenskiy could impose marital law soon.

“I think that at the moment there are more questions than answers,” he said. (© Independent News Service)