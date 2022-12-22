| 5.5°C Dublin

Ukraine president tells US Congress aid is 'not charity', as he invokes American fight against the Nazis in WWII

  • Aid to Ukraine is an investment in democracy - Zelensky
  • US announces new $1.85 bln military aid package
  • US Patriot air defence battery part of new assistance
  • 'We would like to get more Patriots' - Zelensky
  • Putin backs increasing size of Russian military by 30pc
U.S. president Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington. Reuters Expand

Steve Holland and Pavel Polityuk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the US Congress aid to Ukraine was an investment in democracy and "not charity" as he invoked American battles against the Nazis in World War Two to press for more assistance for his country's war effort.

Zelensky's comments on Wednesday come as Republicans - some of whom have voiced increasing scepticism about sending so much aid to Ukraine - are set to take control of the US House of Representatives from Democrats on January 3.

