Ukraine pleads with Germany to send arms to counter growing Russian threat

Tanks patrol the roads of Gotland, a Swedish island off the east coast, amid increased tensions between Nato and Russia over Ukraine. Photo: Karl Melander/Reuters

Ukraine has urged Germany to prove itself to be “a true friend” by delivering weapons to help avert the threat of war on its Russian border.

The demands came as Kiev claimed that 275 Russian military vehicles had arrived in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine to support Kremlin- backed forces.

“The Ukrainian people are deeply disappointed. The moment of truth has now arrived to show who our true friends are,” Andrij Melnyk, Ukraine’s ambassador to Berlin, said before today’s visit by Annalena Baerbock, the German foreign minister.

The new German government has ruled out weapons deliveries to the embattled eastern European country, even as Russia amasses 100,000 troops on its border.

Asked in December whether she would consider arms supplies, Ms Baerbock replied that “further military escalation would not bring more security for the Ukraine”.

Mr Melnyk described the German stance as “very frustrating and bitter”, adding that Europe faced the risk of “a huge war, the worst since 1945” in which Ukraine had “a sacred right to self-defence”.

Ms Baerbock will meet Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, before travelling on to Moscow for talks with Sergey Lavrov, Russian president Vladimir Putin’s foreign minister.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has also demanded assurances from Germany ahead of the visit, saying “no business interests and no desire to show understanding for Putin are worth allowing a bloody war in Europe”.

His comments appear to be a veiled reference to Germany’s natural gas deliveries from Siberia, which are set to grow with the imminent opening of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic, which circumvents Ukraine and Poland.

Some analysts say Germany has made itself open to blackmail by Moscow due to its reliance on Russian gas for its low-carbon energy strategy.

Germany’s centrist coalition, in power since December, is believed to be at odds over how to approach Russia, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz favouring a “reset” of relations.

He is reported to favour a return to the “Normandy format”, which commits Kiev to semi-autonomy arrangements in the east of the country that are unpopular with Ukrainians. His coalition partners, Ms Baerbock’s Greens and the liberal Free Democrats, both favour a harder line.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the Free Democrat party’s defence spokesman, said over the weekend that Mr Putin “only understands crystal clear statements, including potential consequences”. Ms Strack-Zimmermann added: “Putin is testing out how far he can go, he is leading the way and imposing the narrative that we have to concede.”

With the Berlin government sticking to a traditional policy of withholding deliveries of weapons to war zones, the Ukrainians can expect little in the way of military hardware.



By favouring a softer approach on Russia, many in Germany fear Mr Scholz is playing with fire.

“If Olaf Scholz continues like this, his policies will lead to a serious dispute with US President Joe Biden,” Bild, the German newspaper, warned this week.

