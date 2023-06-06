LATEST | Ukraine orders mass evacuations as billions of gallons of water unleashed after major dam blown up amid risk to nuclear plant

Widespread flooding reported after dam collapse in KhersonRussia says Ukrainian attacks beaten backNew Russian air raids on KyivUkraine makes no mention of counteroffensive starting

In an image taken from video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs through a breakthrough in the Kakhovka dam in Kakhovka, Ukraine. Photo: AP

Lidia Kelly Today at 03:30





