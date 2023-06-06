Ukraine orders mass evacuations as billions of gallons of water unleashed after major dam blown up amid risk to nuclear plant
Widespread flooding reported after dam collapse in KhersonRussia says Ukrainian attacks beaten backNew Russian air raids on KyivUkraine makes no mention of counteroffensive starting
Lidia Kelly
Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine that Russia controls, sending water gushing from the breached facility and risking massive flooding.