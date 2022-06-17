| 20.6°C Dublin

breaking Ukraine moves one step closer to EU membership

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AP Expand

Close

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AP

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AP

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AP

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

Ukraine has moved one step closer to EU membership this morning.

The EU Commission have proposed that Ukraine becomes an EU membership candidate, Commission chief Ursula Von Der Leyen has confirmed. 

Read More

She said this is on the understanding that Ukraine carry out a number of reforms. 

She also said Ukraine has demonstrated an aspiration to live up to European standards. 

The decision comes after four European leaders travelled to Kyiv on Thursday and publicly supported the country’s admission to the bloc. 

More to follow

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy