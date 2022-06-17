Ukraine has moved one step closer to EU membership this morning.

The EU Commission have proposed that Ukraine becomes an EU membership candidate, Commission chief Ursula Von Der Leyen has confirmed.

She said this is on the understanding that Ukraine carry out a number of reforms.

She also said Ukraine has demonstrated an aspiration to live up to European standards.

The decision comes after four European leaders travelled to Kyiv on Thursday and publicly supported the country’s admission to the bloc.

