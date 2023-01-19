| 1.9°C Dublin

Ukraine loses top minister as helicopter hits kindergarten

Emergency personnel work at the site of the helicopter crash Expand
A woman reacts as she lays flowers, as tribute to the victims, near the site of a helicopter crash, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Nacho Doce Expand

Roland Oliphant

The Ukrainian interior minister was among 14 people killed after a helicopter heading to the front line crashed into a nursery just outside of Kyiv yesterday morning.

Denys Monastyrsky was on board the emergency services aircraft, along with nine other Ukrainian officials. All were killed when the aircraft ploughed into the gounds of a kindergarten in Brovary, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital, shortly after 8am on a foggy morning.

