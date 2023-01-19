Ukraine loses top minister as helicopter hits kindergarten

The Ukrainian interior minister was among 14 people killed after a helicopter heading to the front line crashed into a nursery just outside of Kyiv yesterday morning.

Denys Monastyrsky was on board the emergency services aircraft, along with nine other Ukrainian officials. All were killed when the aircraft ploughed into the gounds of a kindergarten in Brovary, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital, shortly after 8am on a foggy morning.

At least one child was also killed. The crash occurred when the nursery had staff and children inside.

It is not yet known what caused the incident – but there were no initial signs that the French-made Super Puma helicopter had been shot down. Ukrainian officials said they were investigating.

Ukraine’s security service said it could not rule out human error or deliberate sabotage.

Volodomyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, said the crash was a “terrible tragedy”. “The pain is unspeakable,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The helicopter hit Dzhereltse nursery school in Brovary, a growing town rapidly being absorbed into capital’s eastern suburbs.

The school is a flat-roofed two-storey building in the middle of a large rectangular courtyard framed by a series of nine-storey apartment blocks.

Damage visible a few hours after the crash suggested it collided with the northwest-facing facade, skipped along the roof like a stone on water, and exploded close to the playground and car park at the southeast end.

“I was in the school, it was dark in the classroom. There there was a rumble, a burst of fire, the children and I fell to the floor, immediately there was a stench,” one unnamed teacher told local media.

The helicopter left a trail of fire along the roof of the nursery and caused a nearby car to explode, said Nina Tymanyk.

“It was 08.05 exactly. I heard the explosion and came outside. You couldn’t see anything, as there was smoke everywhere.”

Viktor Komesarov (16) said he was woken by a whistle, followed by an explosion.

“At first I was confused, because I heard a blast but there was no air raid alert,” he said.

“I looked out the window and saw my dad running into the kindergarten. I realised mum wasn’t at home either. And then she came out of the building with three little kids and brought them into our kitchen to treat them.”

The children – one boy and two girls aged around six or seven – were unharmed, other than a few scratches and were later collected by their parents.

Viktor said he also saw a female staff member from the nursery emerge with a head wound. She was bandaged up by paramedics and then began searching for more children.

Gleb Kasyan (17) was nearby when the crash happened. He rushed to the scene and found two charred dead bodies thrown clear of the wreckage. He set about trying to help the injured including children.

Denys Monastyrsky is the highest-ranking Ukrainian government official to have died since Russia invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.

Helicopters are extremely vulnerable to ground fire on the battlefield, because they are much slower than jet fighters. They also have little armour, as such protection would add weight to the airframe and make flight more difficult.

Most military helicopters prefer to fly extremely low to hide behind folds in the ground or trees in rural areas, and buildings in urban places.

This technique, called ‘terrain masking’ is effective – but leaves very little time for the crew to react to any mechanical problems with the aircraft, ground fire that hits its target, or environmental hazards – such as power lines, which are almost invisible to pilots.

Meanwhile, the US is using a secret ammunition stockpile in Israel – intended for regional conflicts – to provide Ukraine with thousands of shells, according to the New York Times.

The arrangement has reportedly involved around 300,000 shells being transferred to Kyiv to stop them from running out of artillery munitions. The deal has been in place for some time and was approved by the previous Israeli government led by Yair Lapid.

The report suggests that Israel, which generally has tried to stay neutral in the war for fear of angering Russia, is discreetly and indirectly providing Ukraine with military support.

