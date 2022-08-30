Ukraine launches its counter-offensive to retake Kherson

Ukrainian servicemen ride atop of an armored vehicle on a road in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The long-awaited Ukrainian counter-offensive to seize Kherson officially began yesterday, marking a major step forward in Kyiv’s campaign to retake key Russian-held territory in the south.

As the sound of air raid sirens and explosions filled the skies, senior officials confirmed the start of an operation aimed at recapturing the strategically important city of Kherson. “The first line of Russian defences on the Kherson front has been breached,” Sergey Khlan, an aide to the ousted Ukrainian head of the southern region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Today there was a powerful artillery attack on enemy positions in... the entire territory of the occupied Kherson region. This is the announcement of what we have been waiting for since the spring – it is the beginning of the de-occupation of the Kherson region.”

Over the past two months, Kyiv has been preparing for the counter-attack to reverse Russia’s territorial gains.

Kherson, the main target for the operation, was the first major city to fall as Russian forces pushed north out of Crimea. It has since been used by Moscow as a strategic hub for its offensives across southern Ukraine.

In recent weeks, Ukraine’s armed forces have used western-provided weaponry, such as the US Himars rocket launchers, to soften their Russian enemies by targeting supply lines and logistical hubs behind the frontline.

Ukraine’s Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security yesterday said that its armed forces had “breached the occupiers’ first line of defence near Kherson”.

“Ukraine has a real chance to get back its occupied territories, especially considering the very successful use of Western weapons by the Ukrainian army,” it added.

The counter-offensive appeared to start early yesterday, with strikes on Russian command centres and bridges, cutting off a supply of reinforcements to Russian forces in Kherson from occupied Crimea.

There were unconfirmed reports that Ukraine’s armed forces staged the initial attacks with tanks, artillery and helicopters to break through the first line of defences near Kherson.

In a message on the Telegram messaging app, Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, said Kyiv’s armed forces were “grinding down the enemy” as “Kherson lay ahead”.

As Ukraine’s troops made apparent gains towards Nova Kakhovka, a city east of Kherson, residents with Russian SIM cards were yesterday warned to evacuate the area by Kremlin-installed officials.

“An evacuation has been announced today during the day, the siren has been sounding most of the day. People have left their jobs, they are in bomb shelters,” said Vladimir Leontiev, its puppet governor, as air raid sirens and explosions could be heard across the city.

Ukraine has regularly targeted the bridge at Nova Kakhovka vital for delivering supplies to Russian forces.

Pro-Kremlin officials refused to admit that the well-trailed offensive had begun. “This is another Ukrainian propaganda fake,” said Sergei Aksyonov, the pro-Russia head of Crimea.

