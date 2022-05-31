Ukraine launches counter-offensive on Russian occupiers

A destroyed apartment block in Borodianka, near Kyiv, Ukraine. As Russia concentrates its attack on the east and south of the country, residents of the Kyiv region are returning to assess the war's toll on their communities. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Ukrainian forces have launched a major counteroffensive against Kherson’s Russian occupiers in a bid to sever Moscow’s supply into the southern port city.

Announcing the mission, Ukraine’s military said on Twitter: “Hold on Kherson, we’re coming.”

Kherson was the first major city to fall as Russian forces pushed north out of Crimea at the beginning of the invasion.

It has since been used by Moscow as a strategic hub and staging post for its offensives across southern Ukraine.

Read More

With Moscow’s resources stretched thin as a result of the battle for the eastern Donbas region, Kyiv pushed Russian troops back into “unfavourable defensive positions”, Ukraine’s general staff said.

The Ukrainian counter-attack targeted the villages of Andriivka, Bilohirka and Bila Krynytsia, as well as the Russian supply routes over the Dnipro River.

Serhii Hlan, of Kherson’s regional council, said Ukrainian forces “continued offensive operations and pushed the enemy back 9 kilometres in the Berislav district”.

He claimed Kyiv had “broken the enemy grouping into two parts and encircled the enemy grouping in Davidiv Brid”.

There was a mounting aerial battle for control of the skies above the region, with the Ukrainian Air Force claiming to have shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet in a dogfight.

Russian troops were forced to adopt defensive positions after Ukraine’s counter-attack, according to the US-based think-tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

“While the Ukrainian counter-attack does not appear likely to retake substantial territory in the near term, it will likely disrupt Russian operations and potentially force Russia to deploy reinforcements to the Kherson region, which is predominantly held by sub-standard units,” ISW said in its latest report.

“Ukrainian counter-attacks may additionally slow Russian efforts to consolidate administrative control of occupied southern Ukraine.”

At the same time, Kyiv warned that Moscow was reinforcing across the Kherson region by setting up new tank positions in Nova Kakhovka and Stepanivka to counter the Ukrainian offensive.

Since capturing the city in the early stages of the conflict, Moscow has maintained a vice-like grip over Kherson.

Kherson’s Russian-installed puppet government has requested that Moscow set up military bases in the region.

On Monday it was reported the region had started exporting Ukrainian grain that was harvested last year to Russia.

“We have space to store the new crop although we have a lot of grain here. People are now partially taking it out, having agreed with those who buy it from the Russian side,” Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Military-Civilian Administration, said, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

The official also claimed his administration was working on supplying local and Russian processing plants with sunflower seeds.

Kyiv has previously accused Russia of stealing its grains from Moscow-held territories.

It came as Russian troops were said to have advanced into the centre of Severodonetsk, the last Ukrainian-held city in Luhansk, one half of the industrial Donbas region.

The Russian foreign minister said pushing Ukraine’s military out of the eastern Donbas region remained an “absolute priority”.

Sergei Lavrov said: “Our absolute priority is the liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which are now recognised by the Russian Federation as independent states.

“For the rest of the territories in Ukraine, where there are people who do not want to break ties with Russia, it will be up to the populations of these regions to decide.”

Moscow switched its focus to capturing the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartlands, after failing to take Kyiv in the early phase of the war.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky has become embroiled in a row with the former security chief of Kharkiv after sacking him for alleged inaction in the face of Russia’s invasion.

The Ukrainian president visited the eastern region of Kharkiv on Sunday in his first trip to the front lines since Russia withdrew from Kyiv.

While examining the devastation in a region that remains partly controlled by Russia, Mr Zelensky lashed out at the local chief of the SBU security agency.

“I have come here, made inquiries and fired the head of the Kharkiv region for the fact that instead of working to defend the city in the first days of the war, he was only thinking about himself,” the Ukrainian leader said.

“Law enforcement agencies will find out what his motives were.”

Roman Dudin’s unexpected dismissal is the first sign of Mr Zelensky’s unhappiness with the way some officials in Ukrainian provinces responded to the start of the invasion, when Ukraine lost swathes of land to Russian forces in a matter of days.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]