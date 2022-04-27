A man drags metal board near a railway station building destroyed during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A local woman embraces a serviceman of Donetsk People's Republic militia near a damaged apartment building in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks past a guard during a ceremony honouring the country's Olympians and Paralympians at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Gazprom gas pumping station near the village of Pisarevskaya, some 280 km (173.9 miles) from the central Russian city of Voronezh REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev//File Photo

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Wednesday welcomed promises by the United States and its allies to send more heavy weaponry to Ukraine following talks at a German air base.

"One of Russia's odd demands at the start of the war was the 'full demilitarisation' of Ukraine. After yesterday's epochal meeting of 40 defence ministers, I have bad news for Russia. Capacity, speed, simplified logistics, an expanded range of weapons - Ukraine is strengthening," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has dismissed fears President Vladimir Putin could launch a tactical nuclear strike if his forces continue to be bogged down in Ukraine.

Mr Johnson said the overwhelming support in Russia for the invasion meant Mr Putin had the “political margin for manoeuvre” to back down and withdraw his forces if they fail to breakthrough.

The Indo Daily: Putin's Last Stand? What the 'Battle of Donbas' means for Ukraine

Some analysts have warned a frustrated Russian leader could use his arsenal of low-yield, battlefield nuclear weapons if they suffered further reverses at the hands of the Ukrainians.

Earlier, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warned that the threat of nuclear conflict “should not be under-estimated”.

He accused Nato allies of “pouring oil on the fire” by providing increasingly powerful weaponry to the Ukrainians as he warned against provoking “World War Three”.

However, in an interview with TalkTV, Mr Johnson insisted the situation was not as perilous as had been suggested and that the West did not need to make “concessions” to avoid an escalation of the conflict.

He said: “Given the massive Russian backing for what he is doing, given the apparent obliviousness of the Russian media about what is really happening in Ukraine, the paradox is that Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.

“There will come a point when you (Putin) say to the Russian people ‘The military technical operation we launched in Ukraine has been accomplished, it has been technically a success’.

“I think he has far more political space than people worry about. People say we have to make a concession, we have to worry about what Putin might do because of the risk of his defeat.

“I think he has got a lot of space, he has got a lot of room for manoeuvre.”

Mr Johnson said Britain and other “sympathetic” countries would continue to supply more Nato-grade weapons, training and intelligence-sharing to the government in Kyiv.

While he insisted he did not want the crisis to escalate beyond Ukraine’s borders, he indicated he was happy to see the Ukrainians use British-made weaponry to strike targets in Russia.

“They are being attacked from within Russia territory. They have a right to protect and defend themselves,” he said.

He added: “We cannot accept the idea that this is some sort of stand-off between Russia and the West.

“Putin’s regime is engaged in a diabolical attempt to crush the life out of the Ukrainian state. What we are doing is helping the Ukrainians to protect themselves.”

Meanwhile, Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said Britain would providing the Ukrainians with longer-range Brimstone ground attack missiles “in the next few weeks”.

“Recently Ukraine has been asking for longer-range ground attack missiles, and the Government has been exploring if stocks of Brimstone could be released for such purposes,” he told the House of Commons.

“This remains very much in line with our principle of evolving our support to Ukraine as the conflict evolves and their capability requirements change.”

Gas supplies

Russian energy giant Gazprom on Wednesday halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for failing to pay for gas in roubles, the Kremlin's toughest response yet to the crippling sanctions imposed by the West for the invasion of Ukraine.

Poland and Bulgaria are the first countries to have their gas cut off by Europe's main supplier since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine that has killed thousands of people, displaced millions more and raised fears of a broader conflict.

"Gazprom has completely suspended gas supplies to Bulgargaz (Bulgaria) and PGNiG PGN.WA (Poland) due to absence of payments in roubles," Gazprom said in a statement.

Gazprom also warned that transit via Poland and Bulgaria - which host pipelines supplying Germany, Hungary and Serbia - would be cut if gas was taken illegally.

Warsaw and Sofia said the halt to supplies was a breach of contract by Gazprom, the world's biggest natural gas company.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered European countries to pay for gas in roubles after what the West froze Russian assets and largely cut Moscow out of the West's economic system over the war in Ukraine.

Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" agree to a scheme under which they would open accounts at Gazprombank and make payments for Russian gas imports in euros or dollars that would be converted into roubles.

"Payments for gas supplied from April 1 must be made in roubles using the new payments details, about which the counterparties were informed in a timely manner," Gazprom said.

Poland has repeatedly said it will not pay for Russian gas in roubles and has planned not to extend its gas contract with Gazprom after it expires in the end of this year.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline across Poland supplies Russian gas to Germany, though it has mostly been working in a reverse mode this year, supplying gas eastward from Germany. Bulgaria is a transit country for gas supplies to Serbia and Hungary.

Bulgaria Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov said that the country has paid for Russian gas deliveries for April and halting gas supplies would be a breach of its current contract with Gazprom.

"Because all trade and legal obligations are being observed, it is clear that at the moment the natural gas is being used more as a political and economic weapon in the current war," Nikolov said.

The benchmark Dutch front-month gas contract TRNLTTFMc1 at the TTF hub jumped by more than 19PC on the day on Wednesday morning to 117 euros per megawatt hour.

Russia's decision to cut off gas supply to Poland will add to its status as an economic and political pariah, British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

"It (halting gas supply) will have a ... very damaging effect on Russia as well because it is becoming further and further, more and more, not just a political pariah, but an economic pariah," Raab told Sky News.

Switzerland assets

Meanwhile, the amount of Russian assets frozen under sanctions Switzerland has adopted has risen to around 9 billion Swiss francs ($9.34 billion), the Neue Zuercher Zeitung paper reported on Wednesday, without citing its sources.

That would be around 1.5 billion francs more than Swiss authorities had reported on April 7. Read full story

The government agency in charge of enforcing sanctions did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment on the report.

In a sharp deviation from the country's traditional neutrality, Switzerland has adopted European Union sanctions against Russians involved in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia says it has mounted a "special military operation" to demilitarise Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for a war that has killed thousands and uprooted a quarter of Ukraine's population.



