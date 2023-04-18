| 8.1°C Dublin

Ukraine is preparing new counteroffensive against Russia

Ukrainian servicemen return from heavy fighting amid Russia&rsquo;s attack on Ukraine, close to Bakhmut, Ukraine, last Saturday. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters Expand

Hanna Arhirova

A top Ukrainian official said on Monday that Ukraine will launch its counteroffensive against Russian troops when it’s ready, adding that it’s only a matter of time before the country achieves the necessary level of military preparedness to do so.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, told The Associated Press in an interview in Kyiv that Ukraine’s allies are helping the government to achieve the level of technical equipment necessary to launch the attack, delivering heavy armoured vehicles and ammunition.

