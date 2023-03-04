Ukraine forces on brink of withdrawal from Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut were on the brink of encirclement yesterday, amid reports they were blowing up bridges as they finally began withdrawing from the city at the centre of one of the bloodiest battles of the war.

Videos shared widely on social media appeared to show Ukrainian troops detonating explosives on a railway bridge in the city, with images showing similar destruction of several road bridges.

A fighter from the mercenary Wagner Group, which has played a leading role in Russia’s assault on Bakhmut, told the RIA Novosti news agency that bridges leading to the centre of the city had been blown up by Ukrainian forces.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group’s founder, called on Volodymyr Zelensky to put an end to the eight-month-long fight and order his troops to retreat, saying his troops had nearly surrounded the town.

Read More

The Wagner Group founder said: “Units of the private military company Wagner have practically surrounded Bakhmut. Only one route out is left. The pincers are closing.”

Open source intelligence analysts reported that Mr Prigozhin recorded his video 6km north of Bakhmut, in the settlement of Paraskoviivka.

The road from Bakhmut to Chasiv Yar – 11km to the west – is considered the last major supply route for Ukrainian troops in and around Bakhmut.

For months, daily deliveries of much-needed ammunition have been crucial in keeping the Russian assault on the town at bay.

The road is often travelled by Volodymyr Nazarenko, a deputy commander in Ukraine’s national guard, who yesterday warned it has been under regular shelling. “The enemy tries to advance and conducts assaults not even every day, but almost every hour,” he said.

Without control of the highway to Chasiv Yar, Ukrainian troops risk becoming trapped and killed in large numbers. There is growing uncertainty over whether Ukraine can continue to supply its forces in Bakhmut with ammunition and explosives.

Despite the Wagner chief’s claims, Ukrainian officials yesterday insisted their forces were still in control of parts of Bakhmut and had not been ordered to retreat.

In a display of Kyiv’s continuing resolve to hold the town, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, Ukraine’s second most senior soldier and leader of its Eastern grouping, travelled to Bakhmut to meet troops on the frontline.

Bakhmut holds little tactical significance for Russia, but the fight over the Donetsk town has become symbolic.

Moscow’s forces have endured significant losses, sometimes at the rate of 2,000 casualties for every 100 yards won, in the eight-month-long battle.

The assault has largely been led by Mr Prigozhin’s mercenaries, with units of convict recruits sent forward in human waves to overwhelm Ukrainian defensive positions, leading to thousands of deaths and giving the no-mans land around Bakhmut a reputation of being a “meat grinder”.

“The enemy does not give up hope of capturing Bakhmut and continues to accumulate forces to occupy the city,” Ukraine’s defence ministry said of Mr Syrsky’s visit.

There was no official confirmation of a withdrawal, but the commander of a drone reconnaissance unit based in Bakhmut yesterday said it had been ordered to leave.

Robert Brovdi said: “The Madiar Birds unit received a combat order to immediately leave Bakhmut for a new place of combat operations.”

In a video shared on the Telegram messaging app, he said “it is getting harder and harder” to hold the town.

Ukrainian forces were reportedly digging new defence trenches to the west of Bakhmut, a sign that a tactical withdrawal could be imminent.

(© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)