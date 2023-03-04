| 4.2°C Dublin

Ukraine forces on brink of withdrawal from Bakhmut

Defence: A Ukrainian soldier prepares to shoot from a howitzer at the front line. Expand

Joe Barnes

Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut were on the brink of encirclement yesterday, amid reports they were blowing up bridges as they finally began withdrawing from the city at the centre of one of the bloodiest battles of the war.

Videos shared widely on social media appeared to show Ukrainian troops detonating explosives on a railway bridge in the city, with images showing similar destruction of several road bridges.

