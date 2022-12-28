| 7.1°C Dublin

Ukraine fighting intensifies as Russia seeks to recapture lost cities

  • Russia bombards Kherson in effort to recapture city
  • Fierce fighting over bombed-out ghost city Bakhmut
  • Russia deploys tanks, armoured vehicles, Ukraine analyst
  • Russia to ban oil sales to countries which impose cap
Ukrainian soldiers take position during fights with Russian forces near Maryinka, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Dan Peleschuk and Herbert Villarraga

Russian forces fired 33 rockets at civilian targets in the Ukrainian city of Kherson in the 24 hours to early Wednesday, Ukraine's military said, as fighting intensified with Russia deploying more tanks and armoured vehicles on front lines.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning report that Russia forces were attacking populated areas on the right bank of the Dnipro River near Kherson with mortars and artillery.

