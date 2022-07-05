Ukraine desperately needs an offensive victory after fall of Luhansk

It took the best part of three months, but the battle for the Luhansk region is over.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces fell back from Lysychansk, their last toehold in the province, to avoid imminent encirclement.

Russian forces rode triumphant into the centre of the shattered city, claiming one of Vladimir Putin’s stated objectives: the full “liberation” of the “Luhansk people’s republic”.

Their victory has been costly, bloody and slow.

The tactical gain has brought almost no strategic advantage, and Russia’s initial plans for a grand battle of encirclement in Donbas to destroy the Ukrainian army have failed.

The Ukrainians are still in the fight, and the coming struggles for Siversky, Slavyansk, Bakhmut and Kramatorsk will be no less difficult. But Ukraine is running out of time, too.

Sergei Gaidai, the governor of Luhansk, told The Telegraph in May that Severodonetsk must be held as long as possible, despite rising deaths, to tie down the bulk of Russian troops, inflict as much attrition on them as possible and buy time for a counter-offensive.

Hopes for a Ukrainian counter-attack are pinned on Kherson region, where Kyiv’s forces have been making incremental, probing gains for some weeks. They are now reported to be in sight of Kherson itself, which fell to the Russians in the early days of the war.

Retaking it would be a big achievement for the Ukrainians and a blow to Russian confidence. But like the Russians in Donbas, the Ukrainians have failed to achieve a decisive breakthrough. It is unclear whether they can muster the concentration of men and arms needed to do so.

Back then, the idea was that Ukraine would be able to field newly trained and equipped brigades by August. But many new recruits, including irregulars from the Territorial Defence, were thrown into Donbas to hold back the Russian offensive. It is unclear whether the new brigades exist, let alone when they will reach the front if they do.

All this plays into an even more important battle – that for international opinion. A Ukrainian offensive victory would be seen as vindication of the policy championed by Britain, Poland and, for the time being, the United States.

In short, that Ukraine must win the war and the West must do all it can to help do so. If that effort is sustained, Ukraine’s victory in the long-term is almost inevitable. Russia cannot out-produce Western economies.

But there are plenty of influential voices, particularly Washington, Paris and Berlin, who still believe Western support for Ukraine is futile.

With the exception of Russian retreats from Kyiv in March and from Kharkiv in May, the battles of attrition have ended almost entirely in Russia’s favour. So Ukraine needs a victory, and in short order. They have used Western-supplied weapons to evict the Russians from Snake Island, and daily long-range Himars strikes are obliterating ammunition dumps and command posts in the Russian rear. Yesterday morning alone they destroyed three ammunition dumps and struck the air base in occupied Melitopol. In time, that may suffocate Russia’s attack.

Volodymyr Zelensky has made clear to his Western allies that he would like to finish the war by Christmas.

He will have to begin to turn the tide before autumn for a chance of doing that.