| 12.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ukraine desperately needs an offensive victory after fall of Luhansk

Vladimir Putin has declared victory in the eastern region

Damaged residential buildings in Lysychansk, Luhansk region. Photo: Luhansk region military administration via AP Expand

Close

Damaged residential buildings in Lysychansk, Luhansk region. Photo: Luhansk region military administration via AP

Damaged residential buildings in Lysychansk, Luhansk region. Photo: Luhansk region military administration via AP

Damaged residential buildings in Lysychansk, Luhansk region. Photo: Luhansk region military administration via AP

Roland Olliphant

It took the best part of three months, but the battle for the Luhansk region is over.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces fell back from Lysychansk, their last toehold in the province, to avoid imminent encirclement.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy