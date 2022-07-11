Ukraine denies soldiers were sheltering in homes hit by Russian missiles

Locals watch rescuers work as they wait for news about their relatives, who are under the rubble of a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike in the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region yesterday. Photo: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Nobody could say for certain how many people still lay buried in the rubble, much less whether many of them might still be alive.

As Ukrainian rescue workers sifted through what was left of the five-storey housing block demolished by Russian missiles in the Donbas town of Chasiv Yar yesterday, estimates of the death toll ranged from 15 to as high as 40.

What was also unclear was just who had been in the block at the time. According to Ukrainian officials, the casualties were all civilians.

According to some residents, the block was housing Ukrainian soldiers fighting the advancing Russian army, whose nearest positions are now just 25km east.

“They have been here since the war started, and recently have started coming in larger numbers,” said one resident, whose own neighbouring housing block was damaged.

“We were worried about them being here, because it makes us targets too.”

At the scene of the attack yesterday afternoon, Ukrainian rescue workers were using a crane and a bulldozer to try to clear the wreckage, pulling away giant chunks of masonry.

A Ukrainian military spokesman at the scene said the attack had involved four Russian Iskander missiles, which have a range of over 500km.

In theory, that means they could have been launched from within Russia’s own borders, rather than by Kremlin forces already in Ukraine.

She insisted the building had been used only by civilians, saying that rescue workers had earlier detected the sound of a woman or child trapped in the wreckage. “Why would a woman or a child be in the building if it was being used by soldiers?” she added.

However, not long after she spoke, the body of a man in military uniform was dragged from the wreckage.

Locals also said that in the hours before the missile attack, a drone had been seen flying overhead in the town.

“We know that if there’s soldiers here, it’s not a safe place for us,” one said.

There was also unconfirmed speculation that a local resident might have passed information on troop movements to Russian forces.

Yesterday evening, rescuers were able to remove enough of the bricks and concrete to retrieve a man who had been trapped for almost 24 hours. Rescuers laid him on a stretcher and he was quickly taken to hospital.

Ukraine’s Emergency Services said the latest rescue brought to six the number of people dug out of the rubble.

Earlier in the day, they made contact with three others still trapped alive beneath the ruins. Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region that includes Chasiv Yar, said he believed dozens of people were still trapped, including a nine-year-old child.

Cranes and excavators worked alongside rescue teams to clear away the ruins of one building, its walls completely shorn off by the impact of the strike.

The rescuers kept working in the rain despite the dangerous conditions. Residents said they heard at least three explosions and that many people were badly wounded in the blasts. A group of neighbours sat yesterday in a courtyard quietly discussing who was wounded and who was still missing.

“There was an explosion, all the windows blew out and I was thrown to the ground, said 45-year-old Oksana, who gave only her first name. She was in her third-floor apartment when the missiles struck.

“My kitchen walls and balcony have completely vanished,” she added, struggling to hold back tears.

Chasiv Yar lies 50km south-east of Slovyansk – the next city in the Kremlin’s sights after the capture of nearby Severodonetsk following a grinding seven-week battle.

Russian forces have been accused of using their massive artillery arsenal as a crude blunderbuss in Donbas, shelling indiscriminately to carve a path in for their ground troops.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukraine’s president, said in a Telegram post that the strike in Chasiv Yar was “another terrorist attack” and that Russia should be designated as a “state sponsor of terrorism”.

It is not the first time in the four-month long war that Russia has used missile attacks to target what it claims are civilian buildings being used by the Ukrainian military.

Military analysts also point out with the war now raging all over the Donbas region, there is a limit to how much Ukrainian troops can separate themselves from the civilian population, especially when defending towns. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

