Ukraine defence ministry denies corruption as probe is launched in food supplies contract

James Kilner

Ukraine's security service has launched a corruption investigation into its ministry of defence after it was accused of buying food for Ukrainian soldiers at inflated prices.

Maryana Bezuglaya, deputy head of parliament’s defence committee, ordered Oleksiy Reznikov, the defence minister, to explain the deals and said corruption could not be ignored.

