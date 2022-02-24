Ukraine declares state of emergency as separatist regions ask Kremlin for help

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory. Photo: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

The leaders of Ukraine’s two separatist regions last night asked Vladimir Putin for help fighting Kyiv’s military “aggression”, according to the Kremlin, as the United States warned an invasion was “imminent”.

Kyiv also warned that it had intelligence of a major “false flag” operation planned at a chemical plant in Crimea, with all 50 employees evacuated as a precaution.

Ukraine last night called up 200,000 reservists as the country braced itself for a full-scale invasion by Russia that could be launched as early as today.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, announced a state of emergency with martial law due to follow while Russia shut down its embassy in Kyiv and ordered its citizens out of the country ahead of what Western officials now believe is an inevitable onslaught.

The tone in Ukraine shifted markedly yesterday, with the country putting itself on a war footing after weeks playing down the threat of invasion.

Russia stepped up its cyber attacks on Ukraine, shutting down the websites of the foreign ministry, state security service and parliament.

A newly discovered piece of data-wiping software found circulating in Ukraine has hit “hundreds” of computers, researchers at the cyber-security firm ESET said yesterday. An attack which it said had probably been in the works for a couple of months.

Analysts believe that cyber attacks on critical infrastructure are a precursor to an invasion with Moscow trying to disrupt Ukraine’s links to the outside world and its internal communications.

That uncertainty and a growing volley of sanctions on Russian interests by Washington and its allies have jolted financial markets, from oil and shares to wheat.

Read More

The rouble plunged around 3pc as the EU blacklisted Russian politicians, freezing their assets and banning travel.

Washington targeted a major gas pipeline project from Russia, and London aimed for Russian debt.

“Today I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers,” US President Joe Biden said, referring to the company building the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Irish citizens still in Ukraine were sent a message yesterday urging them to evacuate because the Department of Foreign Affairs’ ability to help will be limited if the situation worsens.

In the email, seen by the Irish Independent, Ambassador Therese Healy stressed that recipients should “ leave immediately and without delay”.

“Commercial means to depart are still available, however, this may not be the case over the coming period,” Ms Healy said.

“If the situation in Ukraine deteriorates, the capacity of the Embassy of Ireland to provide consular assistance to Irish citizens, who choose to stay in Ukraine, will be very limited.

“It is possible, in certain circumstances, that the Embassy would have to cease operating in Kyiv.”

Last night, a US defence official briefed reporters that Mr Putin, the Russian president, had assembled “near 100 per cent of the forces” that it is thought took him to the threshold necessary to fire the starting gun on the invasion.

“He is as ready as he can be,” the official said. “Whether they actually go or not is really up to Mr Putin. They could go at any hour now.”

Boris Johnson said Britain is shipping “lethal aid in the form of defensive weapons” to Kyiv in the hope of averting what threatens to be the bloodiest war in Europe since the Second World War.

The United Nations was warned by the United States yesterday that a war could displace up to five million people, sparking a refugee crisis, while Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said such a conflict would mark “the end of the world order as we know it.”

Mr Kuleba added: “This is a grim scenario that will throw us back to the darkest time of the 20th century. Russia will not stop at Ukraine. Other actors will be inspired by him.”

Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, said: “Our world is facing a moment of peril” and added: “If the conflict in Ukraine expands, the world could see a scale and severity of need unseen for many years,” Mr Putin continued to insist Russia was open to dialogue although in a video statement released yesterday to congratulate the military on Defender’s Day, a national holiday, he accused Nato of “heightened activity” and bragged about “weapons unrivalled anywhere else in the world”.

Denis Pushilin, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, said he favoured continued dialogue but warned that his Russian separatist enclave had accelerated mobilisation of forces.

He added: “We will win. With people like this, we will win. With such a country, with big Russia, which we respect and value. We have no right to lose, or even to doubt in our victory.”

On the streets of Kyiv yesterday, Ukrainian reservists bade grim farewells to their partners after being summoned to the front lines.

Mr Zelensky said reservists aged 18 to 60 would receive recalls to their units, with many braced to once again battle Russian soldiers in the east following the 2014 conflict.

The state of emergency will cover all areas of the country except the Russian-backed separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, and will last an initial 30 days, with an option to extend it by a further 30 days.

It was set to include measures restricting travel, gathering in large numbers, curfews and the defence of key infrastructure.

The assault, according to US reports, could involve a combined attack on both eastern Ukraine, the city of Kharkiv, and the capital Kyiv.

Some Ukrainian parents were preparing for the worst by sending their children into school with stickers bearing their blood type.