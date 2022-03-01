Ukraine crisis: Nuclear conflict with Russia is too terrible to contemplate, but during Cold War we planned for Armageddon

For the 45% of the Northern Ireland population under the age of 40 who have no memory of the Cold War, the threat of nuclear warheads being deployed has been confined to history books and films.

Vladimir Putin’s allusion to mankind’s most destructive weapons is widely believed to be — at least for now — an empty threat designed to frighten western nations out of supporting Ukraine.

This is not the Cuban Missile Crisis, when Soviet submariner Vasily Arkhipov refused to agree an order to fire a nuclear weapon, averting the potential for mutually assured destruction across much of the Earth.

Putin may not be a moral man, and he may be someone who can act unpredictably, but if his calculations involve self-interest, it is hard to see how nuclear attacks bolster him.

Even if such an attack was restricted to a single exchange of warheads, destroying just one Russian city, it is hard to see how this war — already unpopular in Russia — would not become so unpopular as to threaten Putin’s position.

When he invaded Ukraine last Thursday the Russian President threatened “consequences greater than any you have faced in history” if the West intervened.

On Sunday he said that he had ordered Russia’s deterrence weapons, which include nuclear and conventional munitions, to be put on “special alert”.

Shashank Joshi, The Economist’s defence editor, wrote that “his threat amounts to releasing the safety catch on a firearm” but that “this doesn’t mean Nato needs to signal wildly or back down”, because the Russian leader was aiming to heighten risk, which would succeed if Nato responded in an alarmed or impulsive fashion.

But even if this is just posturing with nuclear warheads, it is decades since the leader of a superpower behaved in such a way.

Over recent years, documents declassified at the Public Record Office in Belfast showed the grim preparations which, unseen by the public they were aimed to protect, prepared for the possibility of a nuclear strike.

Northern Ireland was not considered the most likely UK target in a Soviet attack, but there were military installations which were believed to be vulnerable.

Files declassified last year showed that during the Cold War the government believed that if the Soviets attacked Northern Ireland with atomic weapons, the five most likely targets were considered in order of probable threat to be RAF Bishops Court (now Bishopscourt Racing Circuit outside Downpatrick); Aldergrove airport (now Belfast International Airport); Larne Port; Belfast Port, and Belfast city.

A September 1983 document with the security classification of ‘Secret’ was given to a small number of officials at Stormont with a cover note setting out strict terms in which it was to be handled.

Those given access had to account for it at least once a year, it was not to be copied or disclosed, and it had to be kept in a registered file or sealed double envelopes.

The document said a conventional war was likely to precede any nuclear attack, with possible sabotage by special forces — RAF Bishops Court their most likely target.

Policymakers expected a nuclear strike would result in people wandering the streets in an aimless and confused state, starving and hostile.

Homes would be obliterated, and democracy suspended. Belfast in ruins would mean a huge population movement into surrounding towns.

Across Northern Ireland, about 50 nuclear monitoring stations, with small bunkers attached, would analyse the fallout from a nuclear attack.

A larger command bunker in Mount Eden, off Belfast’s Malone Road, had been constructed in the 1950s.

While it is unclear how much of the contingency planning goes on within government, it is publicly apparent that key elements of what had been our preparations for nuclear war are no longer there.

The Mount Eden site was transformed to a file store many years ago.

And just five years ago the Executive agreed to sell the main nuclear bunker, housed in an industrial estate in Ballymena.

The 3.7-acre site was where government would have continued if Belfast was wiped out. A commissioner would have ruled Northern Ireland with a carefully-selected group of experts. Sabbatarians, family men, vegetarians, the disabled and others were to be excluded from the bunker, presumably on the basis of simplifying and homogenising the bunker regime.

The UK’s strategic food stockpile — a key element of Cold War civil defence planning — no longer exists. Two years ago the government explained the decision was because “the UK has a highly resilient food supply chain”.

Nuclear attack is a prospect too terrible for most of us to seriously contemplate.

But somewhere in government the worst possibilities must be confronted and planned for; old plans are intermittently updated, and assumptions revised.

More than most of us can fully comprehend, those involved hope their plans will never be needed, because they have considered the scale of the horror involved in nuclear conflict and realise how little could be done to mitigate irreversible destruction.