Ukraine crisis: Mastercard and Visa withdraw from Russian banks as companies react to invasion

People stand in line to use an ATM machine in Saint Petersburg, Russia as sanctions begin to cripple the Russian economy. Photo: REUTERS/Anton Vaganov.

US payment card firms Visa and Mastercard have blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from their network, becoming the latest companies whose actions will severely hinder daily life for Russians.

Both Visa and Mastercard pledged $2m dollars each in humanitarian aid for Ukrainians while cutting access to many Russian financial firms which will render many Russians without the ability to pay for transactions electronically. The move comes as the West increases a raft of sanctions that will affect the lives of ordinary Russians as well as Russian business interests worldwide.

The Moscow Stock Exchange will remain closed for a second day in a row today as the Rouble continues to suffer, losing a third of its value in two months. One Rouble is now valued at less than 1c.

Energy giants Shell and BP were the latest companies to announce they will withdraw from the Russian market following Moscow’s invasion into Ukraine, while Youtube also announced it was blocking pages linked to Russia’s RT and Sputnik media channels effectively immediately on Tuesday morning.

Facebook and Twitter have limited access to certain Russian media outlets but have not closed the platforms to Russians, with concerns they would be cutting off a means of voicing dissent from within Russia.

The EU Commission also announced on Tuesday that it will propose an outright ban of the State-backed media organisations right across Europe.

Walt Disney and Warner Bros announced they would be pulling releases from Russian theatres while Volvo, GM, BMW, Audi and Mercedes all blocked exports to Russia,

In a move that will seriously hinder shipping, Maersk have announced they will be suspending the shipping of all containers to Russia in light of the war in Ukraine launched by Putin.

Last weekend, the US, Britain, Europe and Canada announced new sanctions on Russia - including blocking certain lenders' access to the SWIFT international payment system.

Russians rushed to ATMs and waited in long queues on Sunday and Monday amid concerns that bank cards may cease to function, or that banks would limit cash withdrawals.

Many Western banks, airlines and more have cut ties with Russia, calling the country's actions unacceptable. European nations and Canada have shut their airspace to Russian aircraft.