Ukraine crisis: anti-war protest for Dáil as Taoiseach says Putin’s move has had ‘chilling effect’

Activists hold banners in front the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in Kyiv as they demand European Union impose additional sanctions against Russia. Picture: Reuters

A demonstration against war is to be held outside the Dáil on Thursday in the wake of Russia’s actions in the Ukraine.

It comes as People Before Profit condemned “the game playing of NATO expanding into Eastern Europe and potentially inflaming this extremely dangerous conflict.”

Richard Boyd Barrett TD accused “both Russia and the Western powers” of “playing a very dangerous game.”

He said: “So, we really want the voice of opposition to war to be heard. We want people to mobilise against the drive to war, as they did with the war in Iraq.”

Over 100,000 people protested in Dublin against that invasion in 2003.

Mr Boyd Barrett said the voice of pacifism had so far not been heard. “War would obviously be a disaster for the people of Ukraine. But it will also be a disaster for the people of Russia for the people of Europe,” he said.

“We need to speak out against war and say that pouring petrol on the flames of a very dangerous situation will not help. And then what we need is de-escalation and to speak out against military aggression and conflict.” The ramping up of arms spending in Europe “won't help resolve this, but actually can potentially inflame the situation and turn a bad situation into a very dangerous one,” he said.

A demonstration organised by the Irish Anti-War Movement will take place this Thursday at 5pm outside the Dáil under the title of No To War In Ukraine – Defend Irish Neutrality.

Mr Boyd Barrett said: “I have to be honest, I suspect there's a lot of confusion around what's going on at the moment and there's no doubt people rightly condemn the Russian incursion and Russian aggression. “But we think we need to also point out that NATO and the Western powers are playing games that are flaming this thing and we think if we want to avoid war, we need to stand up against the militarism, aggression. And game playing of two major imperial powers.”

He said Russia was looking to expand its sphere of influence, “but equally NATO and Europe are trying to expand their spheres of influence.”

“And it is that kind of dangerous geopolitical military logic that led to disasters like the First World War," he said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Vladimir Putin’s announcement yesterday has had a “chilling effect” to small states in the EU.

“As I have said together with our European Union partners Ireland stands in partnership with Ukraine,” he said in a press conference with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin today.

“I again call on Russia to deescalate and withdraw its military forces from the Ukranian border.

“From Irelands perspective as a small open democracy we celebrate 100 years of unbroken democracy this year.

“It’s unacceptable to us in the sense that small states are entitled to their nation and freedom and their independence and I think this creates a chilling effect for many small states across the European continent.

“I believe there will be a coordinated response in relation to last evenings announcement and we stand ready for even stronger responses in respect of any further actions but it will be coordinated among the member states.”