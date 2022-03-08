Russian forces shelled an evacuation route for civilians trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol in violation of a ceasefire agreement on Tuesday, Ukraine foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said.

"8 trucks + 30 buses ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Mariupol and to evac [evacuate] civilians to Zaporizhzhia. Pressure on Russia MUST step up to make it uphold its commitments," he wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine began evacuating civilians from besieged cities on Tuesday after Russia allowed the creation of "humanitarian corridors", and Kyiv appealed to Moscow to keep its guns silent so that people could leave safely.

Residents began leaving the northeastern city of Sumy and the town of Irpin near the capital Kyiv, but it was unclear if Ukraine would agree to use other humanitarian corridors if they took Ukrainians to Russia or Belarus.

"We have already started the evacuation of civilians from Sumy to Poltava (in central Ukraine), including foreign students," Ukraine's foreign ministry said in a tweet.

"We call on Russia to uphold its ceasefire commitment, to refrain from activities that endanger the lives of people and to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid."

Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the governor of the Sumy region, said in a video statement that a second column of civilians would leave Sumy at around 1100 GMT.

Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region, said more than 150 people had been evacuated from Irpin by 0730 GMT.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 30 buses were also en route to collect evacuees from the port city of Mariupol. There were signs Russian forces were firing in the direction of a route for humanitarian aid, she added at the time, without providing further details.

Civilians have been trapped by fighting since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Februrary 24, and officials say food, water and other supplies have been running low in some cities.

Some areas have suffered heavy bombardments. Authorities in the Sumy region said 21 civilians, including two children, had been killed in a Russian air strike on a residential street in Sumy late on Monday. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a child had died of dehydration in Mariupol.

Refugees after crossing from Ukraine at the Herbenne border in Poland (Photo: Mark Condren)

Refugees after crossing from Ukraine at the Herbenne border in Poland (Photo: Mark Condren)

The child's death could not immediately be confirmed independently. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm its neighbour and arrest leaders it calls "neo-Nazis". It denies targeting civilians.

Sanctions

Meanwhile, Shell today apologised for buying Russian crude oil last week and said it would withdraw completely from any involvement in Russian hydrocarbons over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil ... was not the right one and we are sorry," Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said.

Shell bought a cargo of Russian crude oil from Swiss trader Trafigura in S&P Global Platts window loading from Baltic ports at a record low of dated Brent minus $28.50 a barrel, traders said on Friday.

Shell last week said it would exit all its Russian operations, including the flagship Sakhalin 2 LNG plant in which it hold s a 27.5pc stake, and which is 50pc owned and operated by Russian gas group Gazprom GAZP.MM.

Shell joined a raft of companies, including BP BP.L, which said it was abandoning its 19.75pc stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft ROSN.MM.

But it was still one of the few Western companies to have continued buying crude oil from Russia since the conflict in Ukraine escalated.

The British energy major said it would change its crude oil supply chain to remove volumes from the sanctions-hit country "as fast as possible" and shut its service stations, and aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia.

The company said the supply chain change could take weeks to complete and will lead to reduced throughput at some of its refineries.

The withdrawal from Russian petroleum products, pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be in a phased manner.

Refugee at a reception centre in the town of Przemysl in Poland after near the border with Ukraine (Photo: Mark Condren)

Refugee at a reception centre in the town of Przemysl in Poland after near the border with Ukraine (Photo: Mark Condren)

Kremlin

The Kremlin yesterday offered its terms for a peace deal with Ukraine on a day when Vladimir Putin’s invasion again remained bogged down.

After 12 days of intense fighting, the Russian president’s spokesman said the war could be halted “in a moment” if Kyiv were to agree to Moscow’s demands.

Opponents of Mr Putin said the offer was a climbdown on the Russian’s president’s call to “de-Nazify” Ukraine and showed his war had been a “failure”.

Russian troops continued to suffer heavy losses and had failed to gain air superiority, while a 65km armoured convoy north of Kyiv remained stalled and open to counter-attack.

In contrast to Mr Putin’s refusal to recognise Ukraine’s right to exist, Dmitry Peskov, his spokesman, yesterday accepted the country was an “independent state” and laid out the most explicit terms yet for a ceasefire.

A resident tries to clear the shelling debris from a flat in Kramatorsk. Photo: Anatolii Stepanov/ AFP

A resident tries to clear the shelling debris from a flat in Kramatorsk. Photo: Anatolii Stepanov/ AFP

That included Ukraine recognising Moscow’s right to rule Crimea and the independence of two Russian-held separatist regions. The Kremlin is also demanding that Kyiv remains neutral and not join either Nato or the EU.

But senior political sources said the deal should be treated with “scepticism” amid fears the Kremlin was setting a trap as a prelude to more bombardment of Ukraine cities.

A third round of talks held in Belarus failed to reach agreement last night.

Ukraine said there had been some “small positive” progress on the establishment of humanitarian corridors, while a Kremlin aide said the talks had “failed to live up to our expectations”.

Russia was again accused yesterday of preventing the evacuation of civilians in besieged cities including Mariupol, with Ukraine claiming its forces were shelling escape routes.

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister described the offer of safe passage leading to Russia or Belarus, rather than western Ukraine, as “absurd”.

Refugees crossing from Ukraine at the Herbenne border in Poland (Photo: Mark Condren)

Refugees crossing from Ukraine at the Herbenne border in Poland (Photo: Mark Condren)

His comments came as the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened yesterday as Russian forces intensified their shelling.

Food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what the country condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission.

Refugees crossing from Ukraine at the Herbenne border in Poland (Photo: Mark Condren)

Refugees crossing from Ukraine at the Herbenne border in Poland (Photo: Mark Condren)

Racheal Diyaolu’s family said they are “holding onto hope” that they will be reunited with the Carlow medical student soon.

Racheal Diyaolu had been trying to escape the Ukrainian city of Sumy for several days, and yesterday she and six others set off on a long journey to the Ukrainian border with the assistance of two Scottish volunteers who are driving them.

Speaking this morning, Racheal’s sister Christiana said her sister could not reveal their exact location, but they are heading towards “an EU border at this point just to get to safety”.

“They’ve been stopped by Ukrainian and Russian military but so far so good; they’ve been allowed to pass smoothly,” Christiana Diyaolu told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

“She’s been positive the entire journey, since day one. So, she’s holding onto that spirit because she knows she’s nearly there. She’s nearly at safety. So, she’s just remaining positive and hoping for the best that she gets home as soon as possible.”

Christiana said it has been a very stressful experience for her family since the invasion began but in the last two days they have finally had the “first bit of hope”.

“It’s one of the better days since the start of the invasion and we’re just hoping that she gets home as soon as possible.

“It’s been like a nightmare. It’s nearly like we’re living in a dream, it’s so surreal. Our family have been scared, we’ve been crying, we’re worried but now we know she’s on the way and will be with us soon by the grace of God.

“So, just holding onto the hope that she will be home very, very soon. It’s been a really traumatic experience but we’re on the good side now and just hoping for the best.

“We know she’s alive, so we still have hope that she’ll get to us.”

Racheal Diyaolu (19) has been praised for the bravery and composure she has shown since the invasion began and her sister described her as “remarkable” and said she will “100pc” make a good doctor someday.

A grandmother runs towards her grandaughter as she crossed from Ukraine at the Herbenne border in Poland (Photo: Mark Condren)

A grandmother runs towards her grandaughter as she crossed from Ukraine at the Herbenne border in Poland (Photo: Mark Condren)

“I don’t know where she gets it from, but she’s just been remarkable. Just been so calm and reassuring us every step of the way that she’s fine and she’s doing her best to stay positive. It really is amazing.”

Christiana also confirmed that last night, her family were contacted by officials from the Department for Foreign Affairs (DFA) who said they would “do their best to arrange something”.

“Nothing has been set in stone. Nothing official has been passed on to us but I’m assuming there will be some sort of travel arranged for her, but we don’t know,” she added.

Speaking on the same programme, the Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman confirmed that the DFA is in contact with roughly 50 Irish citizens who are still in the Ukraine and is offering consular support to them.

“We’ll provide Racheal with the support to leave the Ukraine. One can only imagine what a stressful time it is for her sister and her entire family, but we’ll provide that necessary support,” he said.

Talks

Yesterday’s talks between the two sides ended with a top Ukrainian official saying there had been minor, unspecified progress toward establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting.

Russia’s chief negotiator said he expects those corridors to start operating from today.

However, that remained to be seen, given the failure of previous attempts to lead civilians to safety amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II.

Well into the second week of the invasion, with Russian troops making advances in southern Ukraine but stalled in some other regions, a top US official said multiple countries were discussing whether to provide the warplanes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pleading for. He called for more punitive measures, including a global boycott of Russia’s oil exports, which are key to its economy.

Refugees with their teddy bears after crossing from Ukraine at the Herbenne border in Poland (Photo: Mark Condren)

Refugees with their teddy bears after crossing from Ukraine at the Herbenne border in Poland (Photo: Mark Condren)

“If (Russia) doesn’t want to abide by civilised rules, then they shouldn’t receive goods and services from civilisation,” he said in a video address.

He has also asked for more warplanes. Deputy US secretary of state Wendy Sherman said officials are “trying to see whether this is possible and doable”.

While the West has been rushing weapons to Ukraine such as anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, some officials fear that sending warplanes could be seen by Moscow as direct involvement in the war.

Refugees crossing from Ukraine at the Herbenne border in Poland (Photo: Mark Condren)

Refugees crossing from Ukraine at the Herbenne border in Poland (Photo: Mark Condren)

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s forces continued to pummel cities with rockets, and fierce fighting raged in places. In one of the most desperate cities, the encircled southern port of Mariupol, an estimated 200,000 people – nearly half the city’s population of 430,000 – were hoping to flee, and Red Cross officials waited to hear when a corridor would be established.

The city is short on water, food and power, and mobile phone networks are down. Stores have also been looted for essential goods.

Police moved through the city, advising people to remain in shelters until they heard official messages broadcast over loudspeakers to evacuate.

Refugees with their teddy bears after crossing from Ukraine at the Herbenne border in Poland (Photo: Mark Condren)

Refugees with their teddy bears after crossing from Ukraine at the Herbenne border in Poland (Photo: Mark Condren)

Hospitals in Mariupol are facing severe shortages of antibiotics and painkillers, and doctors performed some emergency procedures without them.

In the capital Kyiv, soldiers and volunteers have built hundreds of checkpoints to protect the city of nearly four million people, often using sandbags, stacked tyres and spiked cables.

Some barricades looked significant, with heavy concrete slabs and sandbags piled more than two stories high.

“Every house, every street, every checkpoint, we will fight to the death if necessary,” said Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with 1.4 million people, heavy shelling slammed into apartment buildings.

Mr Klitschko reported that fierce battles continued in the Kyiv region.

Meanwhile, at The Hague in the Netherlands, Ukraine pleaded with the International Court of Justice to order a halt to Russia’s invasion, saying Moscow is committing widespread war crimes.

Refugees after crossing the border into Poland (Photo: Mark Condren)

Refugees after crossing the border into Poland (Photo: Mark Condren)

Russia “is resorting to tactics reminiscent of medieval siege warfare, encircling cities, cutting off escape routes and pounding the civilian population with heavy ordnance,” said Jonathan Gimblett, of Ukraine’s legal team.

Russia snubbed the court proceedings, leaving its seats in the Great Hall of Justice empty.

Flags

Meanwhile, blue and yellow flags will fly at several locations around the city this month as a gesture of Dubliners’ solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

From today, 100 banners in the Ukrainian flag colours will be hung on lampposts along the route of the St Patrick’s Day parade in the city centre.

Dublin City Council also announced that the Ukrainian flag will be raised at the Mansion House for a period of two weeks, starting today.

On March 17, two flags will fly on O’Connell Bridge, one on Butt Bridge and one on Capel Street Bridge.

The Samuel Beckett Bridge will continue to display the colours of the Ukrainian flag at night.

Councillors held a vigil in support of Ukraine at Dublin City Hall last night ahead of the full monthly council meeting. An emergency motion to twin Dublin with Kyiv was later agreed.

Dublin’s Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland said: “Like all people who live by democratic principles, I have been shocked and appalled at the horrific scenes coming from Ukraine.

“It defies everything we believe in that Russia has mounted this completely unwarranted, destructive invasion and annihilation of a peaceful neighbour.

“I am calling on the people of Dublin to do whatever they can to help and support our Ukrainian friends, be that in the form of financial donations to organisations working on the ground or just displaying the Ukrainian colours as a show of solidarity.”