Ukraine claims French satellite operator is broadcasting war propaganda

Ukraine has threatened to sanction French satellite operator Eutelsat over claims it is broadcasting Russian “war propaganda” to millions of homes across Europe.

The National Council for Radio and Television in Ukraine yesterday warned Eutelsat it will block its services if it continues working with Russian television channels.

Eutelsat, which will soon be partly owned by the British taxpayer, carries Russian satellite TV packages from NTV+ and Tricolor, both of which have been accused of transmitting pro-Kremlin news.

Eutelsat’s own website boasts that its satellite signals reach 15m Russian homes, while 6.7pc of its revenues, roughly €76m, comes from Russian TV.

These channels have carried statements from Russian news hosts and politicians calling for mass killings of Ukrainians. In one broadcast, state Duma member Alexei Zhuravlyov said 5pc of Ukrainians are “incurable” and called for two million to be “denazified - that means destroyed”.

In another show on Rossiya 1, pro-Kremlin firebrand Vladimir Solovyov compared the war in Ukraine to deworming a cat. Other broadcasts have called for nuclear strikes against the West.

One Rossiya 1 show in April featured panellist Dmitry Kiselyov warning that Russia’s new submarine missiles could “plunge the British Isles into the depths of the sea”. At the same time, Eutelsat has halted broadcasts of some Western channels, such as the BBC, in Russia.

A letter, believed to have been personally handed to Eutelsat chief Eva Berneke by a member of Ukrainian embassy staff, threatens to sour relations between Paris and Kyiv.

“We will be forced to initiate the blocking of any of its activities in the territory of Ukraine,” Ohla Herasymiuk, chair of the broadcasting regulator, warns in the letter.

Eutelsat has been accused of broadcasting Russian TV channels that “systemically express support for the aggressive actions of the Russian government in Ukraine”, including efforts to “incite genocide of the Ukrainian people”, the letter said.

A Eutelsat spokesman declined to comment. The satellite operator, valued at €1.9bn, has faced repeated demands from French campaigners to “stop bloodcasting”, including protests outside its head office and demands from MPs and top European parliamentarians to remove the channels.

Founded in 1977, it operates a network of TV and communications satellites which beam TV packages across Europe and Africa. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, Eutelsat expanded across Eastern Europe, providing broadcasting services and pay TV channels to Russia.

The company has pursued what its chief executive describes as a policy of “neutrality”. It has claimed the TV packages it distributes in Russia are children’s programming and sports. It has previously taken actions to block certain TV broadcasts, such as banning RT and removing Russian TV channel MIR due to demands from regulators.

Last week, 39 MEPs wrote to the European Commission urging action to stop Eutelsat’s broadcasts. They said: “Eutelsat... contributes to fuelling the Russian public’s support for Putin’s war and prevents them from having access to independent news sources.”

