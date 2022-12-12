Ukraine claims big Russian losses after missile strike on barracks ‘kills 200 soldiers’

A salvo of Ukrainian Himars missiles fired against a Russian makeshift barracks has killed or wounded as many as 200 troops, Ukrainian officials claimed.

The volley of missiles was said to have struck a holiday resort commandeered as accommodation by Russian forces in the occupied city of Melitopol.

The attack came as Ukraine claimed to have also struck a hotel housing members of the notorious Wagner mercenaries. The strike on Kadiivka in the Luhansk region, resulted in “significant” Russian losses, according to unverified claims from Kyiv.

Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Melitopol, said the strike on Saturday evening had overwhelmed hospitals in the city, with casualties being ferried to Crimea.

He said about 200 Russian soldiers had been killed, which, if confirmed, would represent one of the deadliest Ukrainian strikes on Russian positions.

Video said to come from the scene showed rescuers in the blazing ruins of a building and what appeared to be several casualties among the debris.

The resort and hotel complex next to a church is reported to be called the Hunter’s Halt, and was said to have been used as a barracks.

At least four missiles are thought to have struck the city that has been occupied by Russian forces since March. Russian officials confirmed the missile strike, but gave far lower casualty tolls.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russia-­installed head of the Zaporizhzhia region, said Ukraine had used US-supplied Himars long-range rocket launchers, to hit Melitopol at about 9pm.

He said the missile attack had destroyed a “recreation centre” on the outskirts, killing two people and injuring another 10.

Another Moscow-installed regional official, Vladimir Rogov, released a picture of a major fire ravaging the “recreation centre”.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine’s armed forces.

Melitopol is expected to be a key objective for Ukrainian forces as they try to sever a land corridor of occupied territory from Russia to Crimea.

Himars rocket launchers have become one of the Ukraine military’s most feared weapons. Kyiv has used the mobile launchers in strikes against ammunition dumps and command posts deep behind Russian lines.

Meanwhile, an international team of legal advisers has been working with local prosecutors in the recaptured city of Kherson in recent days as they began gathering evidence of alleged sexual crimes by Russian forces as part of a full-scale investigation.

The visit by a team from Global Rights Compliance, an international legal practice headquartered in The Hague, is part of a broader international effort to support overwhelmed Ukrainian authorities as they seek to hold Russians accountable for crimes they allegedly committed during the conflict, now nearly 10 months old.

Accusations surfaced soon after Russia’s February 24 invasion of rape and other abuses across the country.

Moscow, which says it is conducting a “special military operation” in Ukraine, has denied committing war crimes or targeting civilians, and the Kremlin denies allegations of sexual violence by the Russian military in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on December 9 that a UN Human Rights report about Russian attacks on civilians was based on “rumours and gossip”, and Moscow has accused Ukrainian forces of brutal reprisals against civilians who cooperated with Russian forces.

The scale of the Ukrainian prosecution’s task is daunting, with the number of alleged international crimes running into tens of thousands and as war in the east and south of the country makes already complex work more difficult and dangerous.

Kherson was occupied by Russian forces for months before Ukrainian troops recaptured it in early November, in one of Moscow’s biggest military defeats of the war so far.

Some residents who remained during the occupation have described being detained and tortured, repeating allegations made by Ukrainians across territory that has been reclaimed by local forces in recent months.