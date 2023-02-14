Ukraine claims 5,000 Russian troops killed in desperate attempts to capture Donetsk town of Vuhledar

A HIMARS rocket strike has destroyed the headquarters of a pro-Russian separatist battalion near the Donetsk town of Vuhledar as Moscow’s forces “lost 5,000 troops” trying to capture it.

Alexander Khodakovsky, the battalion’s commander, wrote on the Telegram messaging app yesterday that at least one Russian officer had been killed in the Ukrainian strike.

The separatist force has been involved in the months-long attempt to capture the coal-mining town of Vuhledar.

In recent weeks the town, 160km miles south-west of Bakhmut, has become one of the focal points of Russia’s renewed offensive as the Kremlin seeks to regain the initiative.

Ukrainian military officials have claimed Moscow’s forces had lost between 150 and 300 troops a day in an attempt to storm Vuhledar.

Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi, a spokesman for the Tavriskiy District of Ukrainian defence forces, said Russia had likely lost a 5,000-strong brigade from its elite 155th naval infantry. Videos have emerged of haphazard attempts by Russian tanks and infantry fighting vehicles to cross minefields, turning wide-open countryside into a graveyard of destroyed armour.

The town has become a key area in the Russian effort to capture the eastern Donbas region because it sits near a railway that links Donetsk with Crimea, the peninsula illegally annexed by Russia in 2014

One video clip shared online showed a Russian tank driving into a minefield and exploding, almost instantly followed by an infantry fighting vehicle that was also destroyed.

“A large number of enemy forces, including the command staff, were destroyed near Vuhledar and Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast,” Mr Dmytrashkivskyi told the Politico news website.

“In addition, over the past week, the enemy lost about 130 units of equipment, including 36 units of tanks.”

Russia’s 155th naval infantry and the separatist Vostok Battalion, which Western analysts have claimed has been subsumed into the Russian military, have been at the heart of Moscow’s so-far unsuccessful attempts to capture Vuhledar.

Last month, Russian forces tried to cross about 500 yards of empty terrain on the eastern side of Vuhledar in the hope of outflanking the defenders. Ukrainian artillery units hit both the front and the rear of the assault, leaving the Russian troops in a kill zone.

The failure prompted criticism from Russian military bloggers, who have gained traction with analysis of Russian failures on the battlefield.

Igor Girkin, who led pro-Russian forces in Ukraine in 2014, wrote on Telegram: “They were shot like turkeys at a shooting range. A lot of good T-72B3/T-80BVM tanks and the best paratroopers and marines were liquidated.”