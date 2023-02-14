| 12.3°C Dublin

Ukraine claims 5,000 Russian troops killed in desperate attempts to capture Donetsk town of Vuhledar

Videos have emerged of haphazard attempts by Russian tanks to cross minefields

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a mortar shell towards Russian troops at the frontline position near Vuhledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Marko Djurica Expand

Joe Barnes, Kyiv

A HIMARS rocket strike has destroyed the headquarters of a pro-Russian separatist battalion near the Donetsk town of Vuhledar as Moscow’s forces “lost 5,000 troops” trying to capture it.

Alexander Khodakovsky, the battalion’s commander, wrote on the Telegram messaging app yesterday that at least one Russian officer had been killed in the Ukrainian strike.

