Ukraine cities pounded, US scrambles to find source of leaked documents

  • Ukrainian soldiers come under heavy attack in Bakhmut city
  • Russians launch air strikes, artillery barrages
  • Ukraine says counter-offensive plan not hurt by U.S. leak
Ukrainian service members from 28th mechanised brigade remain in their trenches after incoming fire at the frontline, amid Russia&rsquo;s attack on Ukraine in the region of Bakhmut, Ukraine, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Expand

Pavel Polityuk

Russian forces pounded frontline cities in eastern Ukraine with air strikes and artillery attacks, while US officials stepped up efforts to locate the source of a leak of classified US documents, including those on Ukrainian counter-offensive plans.

The Russians pressed on with their offensive in the eastern Donetsk region where several cities and towns came under heavy bombardment, Ukraine's general staff said on Tuesday.

