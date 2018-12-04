Ukraine calls up reservists as tensions with Russia escalate
Ukraine's president has announced a call-up of reservists amid tensions with Russia.
Relations between the two neighbours have strained further following the November 25 incident in which Russia fired upon and seized three Ukrainian naval vessels and their crews.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko responded by introducing martial law for 30 days in much of Ukraine.
He said yesterday that reservists will be summoned for training as part of martial law. He also said some military units will be redeployed.
Irish Independent