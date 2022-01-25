Ukraine blames UK and US for ‘fuelling panic’ as embassy staff are withdrawn

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kiev, Ukraine. Photo: AP/Alex Brandon

Ukraine has heavily criticised the UK and US over their embassy pullouts as the country’s president praised European Union diplomats for “doing their jobs” amid mounting fears of a Russian invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday that withdrawing diplomats from embassies in Kiev in preparation for a potential conflict was “premature” and “excessively cautious”.

He made the complaint as Britain and the US started withdrawing non-essential staff and their families from Ukraine in a clear sign they were braced for Russian aggression.

But there were splits between Nato allies on the issue, with the EU and a number of its members refusing to follow suit in flying its diplomats home.

Mr Zelensky praised Brussels for its solidarity during his country’s stand-off with Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops along their shared border.

“I am grateful to you, president of the European Council, and to the leaders of the EU countries, whose diplomats remain in our state and support us, doing their job,” Mr Zelensky told Charles Michel, the European Council’s president, in a telephone conversation.

Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian foreign ministry, said: “We consider such a step by the American side premature and a display of excessive caution.”

Josep Borrell, the EU’s top foreign diplomat, accused the UK and US of “dramatising” the situation while negotiations with Russia continued.

“We are not going to do the same thing, because we do not know any specific reasons,” Mr Borrell said as he arrived at a gathering of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

Alexei Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defence council, said prompting panic over a potential Russian invasion would play into the hands of Vladimir Putin, who he said was seeking to destabilise Ukraine.

He said: “If people go into a state of panic – this is a very dangerous situation for the country.”

France and Germany were both said to be “puzzled by the US’s and UK’s alarmism” as both countries vowed to keep their embassies open.

In Germany, the foreign ministry ordered all of its staff to continue working in the Ukrainian capital with only family members allowed to leave. The Dutch embassy said it saw “no reason” to start withdrawing its staff.

British foreign secretary Liz Truss said after meeting Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary-general, in Brussels: “Our embassy is operating and doing all the work it needs to do, but it is important that we prepare for any eventuality and there are very worrying signs about what could happen.”

She insisted the UK was at the “forefront” of providing support, including defensive weapons and financial aid, to Ukraine.

There was no sign of panic outside the US and UK embassies in Kiev yesterday, although both had TV crews and cameras gathered outside.

“Due to the growing threat from Russia, the [Foreign Office] has taken the decision to temporarily withdraw some embassy staff and their dependants from Kiev,” the UK Foreign Office said.

According to Western intelligence, there are around 100,000 Russian troops and weaponry, including tanks, artillery and missiles, massed on its border with Ukraine.

Moscow insists its forces are not preparing to invade. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

